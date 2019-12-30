Mohali: 24-yr-old Afghan national killed in accident

Acting on the complaint, the police booked an unidentified person under the Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Acting on the complaint, the police booked an unidentified person under the Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A 24-year-old Afghanistan national was killed in a road accident after a bike hit his scooty on Kharar-Morinda road on Saturday evening. The police registered a case against the unidentified accused, who is yet to be traced.

The incident took place when the victim, Sajid Abdul Basit and his cousin Javed Ahmed, both students of Chandigarh University, were traveling to the university’s Ghruan campus. Both the cousins stayed at Kharar on rent.

The victim’s cousin Javed Ahmed told the police that Basit and him were going to Chandigarh University on their scooty and as they were nearing a filling station at Mamupur village, a bike coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle head on. “We both received injuries. Some passers by took us to Kharar civil hospital, where Basit succumbed to his injuries,” Javed Ahmed said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked an unidentified person under the Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranjeet Singh said that they were informed by the family members of the victim and the body will be handed over to them once they come to India. “Both were students, Basit sustained injuries in his head. We are yet to trace the biker. We know that the bike bore Himachal Pradesh’s registration number,” the ASI said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App