Mohali: 24 villages affected due to flash floods in district, finds report

As many as 24 villages and 64.63 km length of road were damaged by the floods due to heavy rain on August 18, an assessment report of damages said. The report, which was released by the district administration on Sunday, also mentioned that six bridges and two grids were also damaged in the floods. The report was sent to the state government by the district administration.

According to the report, heavy rain on the night of August 17 caused floods in which crops across 12.05 acres of land were damaged. The report also said, over Rs 12 crore will be required for the compensation and repair work in the district.

It found that a total of 29 cattle were lost in the flood, while 15 pucca houses and 13 mud houses were also damaged. The roofs of two houses were damaged in the rains. The report also revealed that as any as 150 people got medical aid after the floods.

Following the assessment of the repair work needed for the damaged bridges and roads, the report concluded that Rs 9.55 crore will be required for the repair of roads, Rs 1.29 crore for repairing six bridges, Rs 16 lakh for the repair of two 11 kv grids and Rs 15 lakh for the repair of the check dam in Choti-Badi Naggal village, which breached and caused flash floods, killing 25 cattle in the village.

The district administration sought Rs 1.36 crore for tackling breaches and the potential breaches in areas located along Ghaggar, Tangri and Siswan rivers. “We forwarded the assessment report to the state government. It is estimated that Rs 12.64 crore will be required for repair and for disbursing the compensation to the affected people,” Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline.

Fresh rain keeps villagers near New Chandigarh on their toes

With fresh rain spell on Sunday, the residents of villages adjoining New Chandigarh kept a vigil on the check dams in the area. The residents kept guard even at night, although the district administration claimed that the situation was not ‘serious’.

Jagdish Singh, sarpanch, Choti-Badi Naggal village near New Chandigarh, told Newsline, the villagers were wary due to rain as they had not forgetten the last week’s flash floods which had damaged crops and killed 25 cattle.

“We are keeping an eye on the place where the check dam had breached last time. We have asked the villagers to be vigilant because you never know about the intensity of rain, which could increase any time,” Jagdish Singh said.

Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Mirzapur, the village which was cut off from the rest of the district due to last week’s rains, said, although the rain was not heavy, they had asked the villagers to keep an eye on the seasonal rivulet which crossed through the village.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, he had already directed the officials of the Irrigation department to keep a tab on the water level of the dams. “As of now there is nothing to worry about. The officers are keeping a tab. We asked the villagers to not worry,” the DC said.

Sadhu Singh, a resident of Masol village near Nayagaon, said, last week they could not come out of the village for two days due increased water level in Patiala-ki-Rao river.

“We hope this time it does not rain heavily. We do not know what the administration is doing, but we are alert. We are keeping an eye on the water levels of the seasonal rivulets around our village,” Sadhu Singh said.