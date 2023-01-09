scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Mohali: 2.5 years after man’s death, police book four for murder

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Pinky, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), had told investigators that her brother, Satish, had on July 6, 2020, gone missing from Sohana, where they stayed in a rented accommodation.

On July 7, after her brother failed to return home, she had filed a missing persons complaint with Sohana police. (Representational)
Mohali police on Monday, nearly two-and-a-half-years after the death of a man, registered an FIR and booked four men in the case. None of the accused have, however, been arrested.

She told the police that her brother was friends of one Hari Om, who was a painter by profession. On July 7, after her brother failed to return home, she had filed a missing persons complaint with Sohana police.

“Hari Om used to come to visit our house often to meet my brother. The day my brother left home and subsequently went missing, he was carrying Rs. 40,000 cash on him. On July 13 the police informed us that they had recovered a body from near Sohana in a seasonal rivulet. I later identified the body as that of my brother,” Pinky told the police.

Pinky, in her complaint, said that she suspected that Hari Om and his brothers may have killed Satish and robbed him of the money, following which Sohana police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Hari Om and his brothers Ram Niwas, Satbir and Ram Kumar on Monday.

