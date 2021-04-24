Mohali: 13.6 kg opium recovered from 3 Nepal residents

An FIR under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was filed.

Lalru police arrested three persons, including a woman, who hail from Nepal and recovered 13.6 kg opium from their possession on Friday. Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police also arrested two persons and recovered 260 gm heroin from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that those arrested were identified as Amrit Pun (21), Shakti Uli (21) and Kamla Barai (34). The SSP added that the accused were arrested near the Peer Baba Dargah on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway at Lalru when the police team was on patrol duty.

The SSP said that the police party had stopped the trio and found that they were carrying bags. He said that on checking, 5.2 kg opium was found from Amrit’s bag, 5.2 kg from Shakti and 3.197 kg from Kamla Barai’s bag.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was filed.

The SSP further said that during interrogation the accused revealed that Amrit Pun worked as a labourer at Rohdu and Shakti worked as a labourer at Theouk in Shimla, both are married. The third accused Kamla Badai is a housewife, whose husband is in Saudi Arabia. They revealed that they brought opium from Nepal to sell it to their customers in Punjab and Shimla.

The accused arrested by the CIA were identified as Manoj Sharma and Aishwarya Nagpal. The revealed that they got heroin from Nigerian residents in Delhi, to sell it to customers in Mohali, Panchkula and Chandigarh. The accused were booked. ens