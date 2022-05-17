scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Moga: Youth dies of shock after ‘injecting drugs’, 4 booked

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: May 17, 2022 11:23:23 am
Ludhiana police has booked four people and arrested two mmen from Sadhan Wali Basti for allegedly supplying drugs to a youth, who died from alleged shock after injecting narcotics in his body in Moga on Monday.

An FIR in the case has been registered on the complaint of ASI Jaspal Singh, who said that Raj Kumar (24) of Preet Nagar, was a known user of narcotics. On Sunday, the complaint further reads, Raj Kumar collapsed after injecting himself with something at his home. His family later found him in a non-responsive state and rushed him to Civil Hospital, Moga, from where he was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he died on Monday.

Police later booked and arrested four persons — Gagandeep Singh, Surya, Khali and Mani Singh, all from Sadhan Wali Basti, the infamous colony in Moga known for its drug trade — under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO of Moga City South police station, said that as per the family of the deceased, he used to take drugs and on Sunday he had taken an injection. “He probably took an overdose or injected himself in the wrong vein due to which he went into shock. His family took him to a hospital but he died on Monday at Faridkot. Four people have been booked, of which two are arrested.”

Paramjit Kaur, the mother of the deceased, said that her son got unwell after taking an injection on Sunday. She said that her husband Malkit Singh is a rickshaw puller and the victim, Raj Kumar, used to run a juice vend to earn a livelihood.

