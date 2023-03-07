Moga: Woman flees with trader’s car on pretext of taking lift

A woman allegedly fled away with the car of a Karnal-based trader after stopping him on the pretext of taking lift till Moga, Sunday.

The trader in his complaint to the police said that he was traveling from Karnal to Moga to meet his niece after a long time. He was not sure of the exact route. When he reached Mullanpur town of Ludhiana, a woman signaled him to stop and asked for lift till Moga. She also assured him of helping with the route. However, after she got into the car, she misguided him and they reached Kot Isey Khan road instead of Moga city. The trader further said that he got out of the car to relieve himself and when he returned, the woman had fled with the car.

Assistant sub inspector Sukhwinder Singh from Kot Isey Khan police station said that Bhupinder Singh of Karnal, Haryana submitted a complaint that on Sunday, he was traveling from Karnal to Moga to meet his niece and he was riding his Alto car. When he reached toll plaza near Mullanpur of Ludhiana, a woman was standing on the roadside. She signaled him to stop and asked for lift till Moga. He further said that since he was coming to Moga after long time, he started following the directions given by woman and she misguided him. She took him to Kot Isey Khan instead of Moga.

He further said that when they reached near village Gaggda, he got out of the car to relieve himself and when he returned, the woman had fled with the car. He said that Rs 2 lakh in cash were also kept in the vehicle. An FIR was registered at Kot Isey Khan police station of Moga against unidentified woman and CCTVs were being checked, said police.