Moga violence: Cheema demands Capt’s resignation for ‘instructing goons to resort to violence instead of taking action’

"Captain's shocking silence on the ensuing violence seems to tell us that Captain himself is guiding his goons to conduct these violent acts," Cheema said. (File Photo)

A DAY after two people, allegedly from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), died in poll-related violence in Punjab’s Moga, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

The deceased persons, identified as Harminder Singh Babbu and Jagdeep Singh Bhola, were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs led by Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, husband of Congress candidate from ward no. 9 Paramjit Kaur Sidhu. Narinderpal was among seven Congress workers booked for murder. He and two others were arrested after the incident late Tuesday. Moga Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled for February 14.

Meanwhile, SSP Moga issued suspension orders of assistant sub-inspector Jaswant Singh from Focal Point police post who was allegedly present on the spot when violence ensued but failed to control the situation.

AAP demands CM’s resignation

Addressing a press conference at Moga Thursday, AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Captain had failed to maintain law and order in the state and should resign immediately.” He said that AAP had raised the issue multiple times and said that Congress “could resort to violence through its goons to loot the elections” in Punjab.

“The result of this has been seen yet again. In Moga, two persons were mowed down by Congress goons while stopping a SAD candidate from campaigning. But Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is sleeping in his royal farmhouse instead of cracking down on Congress goons,” he added.

Cheema said this sort of violence had been repeated time and again. He said that earlier, the AAP candidates in Zira were intimidated and threatened. They were forcibly stopped from filing their nominations, he alleged, adding that in Ferozepur, “Congress goons snatched the nomination papers of AAP candidates, while in Jagraon and Sunam, Congress goons threatened and abducted the party candidates”.

Cheema further claimed that in Jalalabad, the AAP candidates were “severely assaulted for exercising their democratic rights”. “Time and again we have raised these issues of violence being perpetrated by Congress goons and time and again Capt Amarinder has turned a blind eye to this,” he added. He said that the hooliganism carried out by the Congressmen in Punjab to loot the elections had now reached such an extent that “people were now killed, to prevent them from campaigning”. Cheema said that “surprisingly, instead of taking action against the goons, Captain was instructing them to resort to violence”.

“Captain’s shocking silence on the ensuing violence seems to tell us that Captain himself is guiding his goons to conduct these violent acts,” Cheema said, adding that they had brought this to the notice of the State Election Commissioner multiple times, but he also did not pay any attention to it. “It looks like the State Election Commissioner is working on the orders of the Captain government,” he added.

He said that after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the perpetrators of such hooliganism in the state would be severely punished. “Every step would be taken to restore the democratic process and peace in the state,” he added.