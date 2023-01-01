scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

At Moga village, 2 brothers die of ‘drug overdose’; two booked

At Moga village, 2 brothers die of 'drug overdose'; two booked
Two cousins from Ferozepur died after allegedly injecting themselves with an overdose of heroin, at Noorpur Hakima village of Moga district late on Friday. The village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga has been infamous for rampant drug trade in the recent years.

After the bodies of both men — Raju Singh (34) and Rinku Singh (24) were recovered from the house of their acquaintance in the village, Raju’s father Balkar Singh from Jhatra village of Ferozepur, in his complaint to police said that his son and nephew Rinku were drug addicts. He added that both used to visit Noorpur Hakima often to buy drugs and on Friday too, they had gone there to buy chitta. He added that both injected heroin and died of overdose.

Balkar Singh said that Raju and Rinku used to work as laborers at Kalla village of Tarn Taran with Karamjit Singh. “Both had turned addicts and despite our repeated requests and counselling, they used to accompany Karamjit to Noorpur Hakima to buy drugs, while on their way back from Tarn Taran. We had told both numerous times not to go to that village and directly come home but they would not listen and stop over at Noorpur Hakima,” said Balkar Singh, as per his statement in the FIR.

Based on Balkar’s statement, Moga police registered an FIR against Manga Singh, Amarjit Singh alias Ambu and other unknown persons from Noorpur Hakima for allegedly providing drugs to the cousins.

Police registered an FIR against Manga Singh, Amarjit Singh and other unknown persons under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 of IPC at Dharamkot police station. Dharamkot DSP Ravinder Singh said that both bodies have been sent for autopsy.

“The complainant has alleged that both deceased had injected heroin but it is a matter of investigation. Autopsy and viscera reports will clarify the cause of the deaths,” said DSP.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 03:21 IST
