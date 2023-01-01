Punjab: At Moga village, 2 brothers die of ‘drug overdose’; two booked

Two cousins from Ferozepur died after allegedly injecting themselves with an overdose of heroin, at Noorpur Hakima village of Moga district late on Friday. The village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga has been infamous for rampant drug trade in the recent years.

After the bodies of both men — Raju Singh (34) and Rinku Singh (24) were recovered from the house of their acquaintance in the village, Raju’s father Balkar Singh from Jhatra village of Ferozepur, in his complaint to police said that his son and nephew Rinku were drug addicts. He added that both used to visit Noorpur Hakima often to buy drugs and on Friday too, they had gone there to buy chitta. He added that both injected heroin and died of overdose.

Balkar Singh said that Raju and Rinku used to work as laborers at Kalla village of Tarn Taran with Karamjit Singh. “Both had turned addicts and despite our repeated requests and counselling, they used to accompany Karamjit to Noorpur Hakima to buy drugs, while on their way back from Tarn Taran. We had told both numerous times not to go to that village and directly come home but they would not listen and stop over at Noorpur Hakima,” said Balkar Singh, as per his statement in the FIR.

“On December 30, they again went to Noorpur Hakima and injected themselves with chitta. Both have died and we recovered their bodies from the house of Karamjit,” added Balkar Singh in his statement.

Based on Balkar’s statement, Moga police registered an FIR against Manga Singh, Amarjit Singh alias Ambu and other unknown persons from Noorpur Hakima for allegedly providing drugs to the cousins.

Balkar said that earlier also they had warned Manga Singh and Amarjit Singh multiple times to not provide chitta to both men but they did not deter and continued to supply them drugs.

Police registered an FIR against Manga Singh, Amarjit Singh and 1-2 unknown persons under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 of IPC at Dharamkot police station.

Dharamkot DSP Ravinder Singh said bodies of both men were recovered from the house of Karamjit Singh and have been sent for autopsy. “The complainant has alleged that both deceased had injected heroin but it is a matter of probe. Autopsy and viscera reports will clarify the cause of death,” said DSP.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO Dharamkot police station said that from the past one month or so, both men had not gone to their home in Ferozepur. “They were addicts and used to procure drugs from Noorpur often. They insisted on staying at Karamjit’s home Friday night. Both were found dead in the morning,” said the officer. He added that one of the accused Amarjit was booked in two FIRs for drug peddling earlier also and is “currently absconding.”

“We have conducted many raids in the past too to arrest him and other peddlers in the village. Despite continuous check and arrests, some still manage to sell drugs here. We are trying to arrest all of them,” he said.

The extent of rampant drug trade ongoing at Noorpur Hakima village can be gauged from the fact that in October 2019, some videos had gone viral in which addicts while holding syringes and chitta in their hands had claimed that they got it from the village for Rs 100- 200 only. Many times, the police parties raiding this village have been pelted with stones and attacked by alleged drug peddlers, returning empty-handed.