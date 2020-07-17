Day after Moga store owner shot, absconding gangster claims responsibility on FB, tells cops: ‘remember my name’

On Wednesday, a Ludhiana-based gangster Sukhpreet Singh Gill alias Sukha Gill Lamme, posted on Facebook that he along with his accomplice Harwinder Singh Sandhu, killed him. (Representational Image) On Wednesday, a Ludhiana-based gangster Sukhpreet Singh Gill alias Sukha Gill Lamme, posted on Facebook that he along with his accomplice Harwinder Singh Sandhu, killed him. (Representational Image)

A day after a ready-made garment store owner was shot dead by two bikers at his store in New Town of Moga, a Ludhiana-based gangster posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the crime.

Tejinder Singh alias Pinka (40), was killed at his store ‘Super Shine’ on Tuesday at around 7 pm as two men arrived on a bike, and one of them barged into the premises and opened fire.

On Wednesday, a Ludhiana-based gangster Sukhpreet Singh Gill alias Sukha Gill Lamme, posted on Facebook that he along with his accomplice Harwinder Singh Sandhu, killed him. He also wrote that police should remember his name. The gangster, who is absconding and has been booked in several other cases in the past, also wrote that he did killed Tejinder because the latter was embroiled in an issue with him and despite a proposal to sort it out at their own level, he had approached the police.

In the Facebook post, Sukha Gill Lamme who belongs to Lamma village, wrote, “Whatever happened with the owner of ‘Super Shine’, I did it. For the past two days, we were having an issue with him and we offered to sort it out at our own level but he approached the police. That was his biggest mistake and its result is in front of you all. Police should arrest me but should not harass my friends and family…”

He further wrote, “Baaki aah kamm main tey mere veer Harwinder Singh Sandhu ne kareya… Naam yaad rakheyo Sukha Gill Lamme… (This crime was done by me and my brother Harwinder Singh Sandhu. Do remember my name, Sukha Gill Lamme)”

In his post, he mentioned the last five digits of two mobile numbers saying that the two numbers belong to his friends and whatever further messages he has to give, they will be communicated via these two numbers.

Moga DSP (City) Barjinder Singh Bhullar said police were probing the case and six teams have been formed to probe the claims of the gangster.

“Sukha Gill Lamme was booked in 2008 by Ludhiana rural (Jagraon) police for violence and then in 2016, he was booked for attempt to murder at Hathur police station. He was jailed in August 2017 and then came out in December the same year. The latest FIR against him was registered at Hathur police station in June this year for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of his rival who had allegedly thrashed him. We are looking out for him. His Facebook post might be a trap to mislead investigation…,” said the DSP.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 of IPC and other sections of Arms Act at Moga City South police station. “His family has denied having any ongoing issues with the gangster but we are probing,” said DSP.

