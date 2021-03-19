Moga: Son of former sarpanch shoots two sisters; both die

Nihal Singh Wala DSP Parsan Singh confirmed that both women died while undergoing treatment at Faridkot medical college and hospital.

Two women died after an acquaintance they were traveling with in his car opened fire at them at village Manuke Gill of Moga Thursday late, police said. Both women were sisters.

The accused Gurvir Singh, son of former sarpanch of village Sekha Khurd, allegedly shot at Amanpreet Kaur (24) and Kamalpreet Kaur (18) using his father’s licensed revolver.

All three of them were the residents of the same village (Sekha Khurd) and were traveling in the car owned by the accused. It is suspected that an argument ensued following which Gurvir opened fire at both sisters.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO Nihalsinghwala police station, said that the accused was yet to be arrested.

Nihal Singh Wala DSP Parsan Singh confirmed that both women died while undergoing treatment at Faridkot medical college and hospital.

While one sister was a salon worker, the other was studying. An FIR for murder and attempt to murder was being registered at Nihal Singh Wala police station while the filing of this report.