Moga: Sarpanch’s husband ‘assaults’ head teacher in front of students, booked

The Moga police booked the husband of a Congress sarpanch after he allegedly assaulted and slapped the head teacher of a government school in front of students at Minian village.

As per the complaint submitted by Jaswinder Singh, head teacher, Government High School, Minian village, Jagsir Singh alias Gogi, husband of village’s sarpanch from Congress party, slapped and assaulted him in front of students during the exam on Wednesday.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera and the police registered an FIR against him after the students who were eyewitnesses also recorded their statements saying that their head teacher was assaulted in front of them.

The police said that Jagsir Singh, whose wife is village sarpanch from Congress party, held a grudge against ex-sarpanch Gursewak Singh. Few days back, new solar panels were installed on the school campus and Gursewak Singh who visited the school, got photos clicked with the solar panels and staff members, and posted them on Facebook. Thinking that Gursewak was trying to take credit for the project and that he was invited over by the head teacher, Jagsir barged into the school campus and assaulted head teacher when the exam was about to commence.

ASI Pritam Singh, incharge, Lopo police post, said that the CCTV footage from the school showed Jagsir Singh assaulting the teacher. “Students were preparing to sit for exam on the ground and the teacher was standing there when the accused came and straightway starting thrashing him. He also pushed him on the ground and slapped him. Jagsir held the grudge that the head teacher used to invite former sarpanch in school programmes as chief guest for inaugurations of new projects but not him,” the ASI said.