Moga sarpanch murder: FIR against 4 identified accused

Harwinder Singh Happy, the current sarpanch of Patto Heera Singh village, who was shot dead by a group of assailants in Baghapurana on Friday.

Police in Moga registered a murder FIR against four identified accused and their unidentified accomplices a day after Patto Heera Singh village sarpanch Harwinder Singh Happy was shot dead in broad daylight in Baghapurana.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of Jaswinder Singh, the deceased’s paternal uncle.

Jaswinder said the assailants arrived in an SUV and fired multiple times at Happy, who succumbed to the bullet injuries. Happy was coming out of a gym on Kotkapura road.

The FIR was registered under BNS Sections 103 (murder), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act at Baghapurana police station.