Moga sarpanch murder: FIR against 4 identified accused

Police in Moga registered a murder FIR against four identified accused and their unidentified accomplices a day after Patto Heera Singh village sarpanch Harwinder Singh Happy was shot dead in broad daylight in Baghapurana.
The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of Jaswinder Singh, the deceased’s paternal uncle.
Jaswinder said the assailants arrived in an SUV and fired multiple times at Happy, who succumbed to the bullet injuries. Happy was coming out of a gym on Kotkapura road.
The FIR was registered under BNS Sections 103 (murder), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act at Baghapurana police station.
It was registered against Manpreet Singh alias Bablu, his brother Joban Singh, their father Jaswant Singh — all from Jaimal Wala village, one Jaskaran Singh of Patto Heera Singh village and their five to six accomplices.
Manpreet is the husband of Rupinder Kaur — Happy’s alleged live-in partner.
The complaint said Manpreet was having a dispute with Rupinder. He nursed rivalry and orchestrated murder of Happy who used to help Rupinder, it said.
The deceased’s kin sat on a protest late Friday alleging police inaction and alleged that Baghapurana AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, who was close to Manpreet, was also threatening Happy.
The protest was lifted after police assured the family that all accused will be arrested soon.
The MLA, however, had denied all allegations and said the entire incident was the result of matrimonial dispute between Manpreet and Rupinder. He said Rupinder started to live with Happy without taking a divorce from Manpreet which created the rivalry.
The AAP leader also said he had tried to strike a compromise between the couple a few times but it did not materialise. He said his name is now being dragged unnecessarily into their personal dispute leading to the murder.
Police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.
