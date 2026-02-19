Moga rally, misuse of power & audio clip: How bureaucrats-Opp spared in AAP rule

Punjab’s two topmost officers Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav have landed in the Opposition’s crosshairs, triggering a fresh political storm in the state as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday’s maharally on Yudh Nashe De Virudh in Moga snowballed into a controversy.

With the Opposition baying for the officers, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa escalated the matter to the Centre and accused the officers of sharing a political stage with the AAP leadership. Randhawa has written a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), Government of India.

The Moga rally was planned by the government as part of its ongoing campaign against drugs — a flagship plank of the AAP administration. The chief guest was AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Besides the speeches of Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders, KAP Sinha and Gaurav Yadav also addressed the masses on the government’s initiative against drugs.

However, the rally had party banners and political speeches.

The Opposition argued that what was presented as an official function was actually a political rally. They said the officers’ roles should “not have been partisan”.

Randhawa, in his letter, contended that All India Services (AIS) officers are bound by conduct rules mandating political neutrality and prohibit them from associating with partisan platforms.

Meanwhile, the AAP has not defended the officers formally but has tried to portray it as a “non-issue”.

An AAP spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said, “Internally, it is being believed that the Opposition had no issue to raise against the AAP. They found a handle in the speech of these officers… (who) were just informing the public about the initiative.”

This episode is reminiscent of a strong action taken against two officials last year.

During the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election in December 2025, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma’s name became the centre of a heated controversy. An alleged audio clip surfaced in which a voice appeared to suggest instructions to block certain candidates from filing nominations. The opposition parties suggested the voice in the clip belongs to Sharma. The clip was shared widely, petitions were filed and the matter reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Meanwhile, Sharma went on leave as forensic examination of the audio was sought.

Following this came the Tarn Taran case. Just days before a crucial Assembly by-election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the suspension of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal. The opposition parties alleged bias and misuse of police machinery. The ECI’s intervention was fast but Grewal’s suspension was later revoked.

Randhawa said, “Punjab now has a pattern as far as officers are concerned. If they do not toe the state government line, they are not promoted. Take the instance of IAS officer AK Sinha, who retired on January 31 without a promotion. Many officers do not get postings. They keep waiting for postings for many months…”

During the Congress regime, the party leader said, “We were to roll out a debt waiver scheme… Rahul Gandhi was the chief guest. We made sure that the officers were not made to speak. It was a political rally… not a government function.”

A senior IAS officer requesting anonymity said a function is decided beforehand on whether it would be a government function or a political rally. In case of a government function, a file is prepared… All arrangements are made by the government. He also said the Randhawa’s letter would be sent to the Punjab Governor by DOPT. “The Governor will then send his comments. After that the DOPT will decide.”

AAP state president Aman Arora was not available for comments.