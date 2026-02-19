Moga rally, misuse of power & audio clip: How bureaucrats-Opp spared in AAP rule

Punjab’s two topmost officers Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav have landed in the Opposition’s crosshairs, triggering a fresh political storm in the state as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday’s maharally on Yudh Nashe De Virudh in Moga snowballed into a controversy.
The Moga rallywas planned by the government as part of its ongoing campaign against drugs — a flagship plank of the AAP administration. The chief guest was AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Besides the speeches of Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders, KAP Sinha and Gaurav Yadav also addressed the masses on the government’s initiative against drugs.
However, the rally had party banners and political speeches.
The Opposition argued that what was presented as an official function was actually a political rally. They said the officers’ roles should “not have been partisan”.
Randhawa, in his letter, contended that All India Services (AIS) officers are bound by conduct rules mandating political neutrality and prohibit them from associating with partisan platforms.
Meanwhile, the AAP has not defended the officers formally but has tried to portray it as a “non-issue”.
An AAP spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said, “Internally, it is being believed that the Opposition had no issue to raise against the AAP. They found a handle in the speech of these officers… (who) were just informing the public about the initiative.”
Story continues below this ad
This episode is reminiscent of a strong action taken against two officials last year.
During the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election in December 2025, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma’s name became the centre of a heated controversy. An alleged audio clip surfaced in which a voice appeared to suggest instructions to block certain candidates from filing nominations. The opposition parties suggested the voice in the clip belongs to Sharma. The clip was shared widely, petitions were filed and the matter reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Meanwhile, Sharma went on leave as forensic examination of the audio was sought.
Sharma went on leave as forensic examination of the audio was sought. The SAD and Congress accused police of acting at the behest of the ruling dispensation. And the government dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.
Story continues below this ad
Following this came the Tarn Taran case. Just days before a crucial Assembly by-election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the suspension of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal. The opposition parties alleged bias and misuse of police machinery. The ECI’s intervention was fast but Grewal’s suspension was later revoked.
Randhawa said, “Punjab now has a pattern as far as officers are concerned. If they do not toe the state government line, they are not promoted. Take the instance of IAS officer AK Sinha, who retired on January 31 without a promotion. Many officers do not get postings. They keep waiting for postings for many months…”
During the Congress regime, the party leader said, “We were to roll out a debt waiver scheme… Rahul Gandhi was the chief guest. We made sure that the officers were not made to speak. It was a political rally… not a government function.”
A senior IAS officer requesting anonymity said a function is decided beforehand on whether it would be a government function or a political rally. In case of a government function, a file is prepared… All arrangements are made by the government. He also said the Randhawa’s letter would be sent to the Punjab Governor by DOPT. “The Governor will then send his comments. After that the DOPT will decide.”
Story continues below this ad
AAP state president Aman Arora was not available for comments.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More