Moga police station blast: Stopped from ‘inspecting’ site, says Bittu; Congress demands CM’s resignation

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Thursday claimed that Punjab Police tried to stop him from inspecting the Moga Sadar police station where a low-intensity blast took place Wednesday.

Bittu entered into heated arguments with police officers and sat on road in protest along with BJP workers. Later, in a post on Facebook, Bittu said that after his protest, police “gave him the way” to reach the police station.

“Such blasts will occur everyday if we will try to hide them. What is there in it to hide? Why are they not letting me visit the spot? Now will you stop common people also from visiting the police station,” asked Bittu, as police officers including SP (investigation) Bal Krishan Singla tried to placate him.