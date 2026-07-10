Moga police station blast: Stopped from ‘inspecting’ site, says Bittu; Congress demands CM’s resignation

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Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Thursday claimed that Punjab Police tried to stop him from inspecting the Moga Sadar police station where a low-intensity blast took place Wednesday.
Bittu entered into heated arguments with police officers and sat on road in protest along with BJP workers. Later, in a post on Facebook, Bittu said that after his protest, police “gave him the way” to reach the police station.
“Such blasts will occur everyday if we will try to hide them. What is there in it to hide? Why are they not letting me visit the spot? Now will you stop common people also from visiting the police station,” asked Bittu, as police officers including SP (investigation) Bal Krishan Singla tried to placate him.
Bittu said: “Already 22 such blasts have happened on police stations alone. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on July 17, such things are happening. Common people are scared. Black days in Punjab will return if this is how the AAP government continues to hide such incidents. Punjab Police has become the stooge of AAP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They have not been able to ban a single accused in series of blasts at police stations”.
A low-intensity blast was reported at the Moga Sadar police station on Wednesday, though there was no injury to anyone or damage to property. A high alert was sounded after the incident.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Moga SSP Gurbans Singh Bains said, “Two suspects have been captured in the CCTV while throwing some object towards the police station building but we cannot say as of now if it was a grenade or something else”.
“Windows of 1-2 vehicles suffered damage but there was no other loss of life or property,” said the SSP, adding that a forensic probe has been initiated and an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered under the Explosives Act.
Asked if it was a grenade attack and if a pro-Khalistani group has taken responsibility, SSP said: “All are assumptions for now.”
On Bittu visiting the police station, the SSP said that “there was some confusion.”
“We have not sealed the building and nothing is being hidden. The police officers on the spot thought that Bittu wanted to go inside the police station, which would have hampered our probe. But later when he clarified that he only wanted to visit till the entrance of the police station, I personally accompanied him.”
Meanwhile, demanding CM’s resignation over the “series of blasts”, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said: “If police stations in Punjab are not safe, then imagine the plight of common people. CM Mann has terribly failed as home minister and chief minister, and his government is taking these blasts too casually. He should resign immediately.”
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