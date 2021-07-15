Crackdown on drugs: Moga Police froze properties worth Rs 12.80 crore in last 6 months, says SSP

Moga Police has managed to auction properties worth Rs 21.03 crores of at least 53 drug smugglers since 2017.

Moga Police, as part of their special drive against drug smugglers and proclaimed offenders, frozen properties worth Rs 12.80 crore in the past six months, SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said on Thursday.

The SSP added that the special drive launched by them aims at making drug smugglers and proclaimed offenders face the due process of law and police have been working tirelessly towards getting the illegally obtained properties — which includes land, houses — of such suspects attached.

He said, as per records from January 1 till date, Moga Police have managed to seize properties worth Rs 10.08 crore from at least 39 people who have been deemed proclaimed offenders, besides, freezing properties worth over Rs 2.70 crore of 11 drug smugglers.

He said that police have attached the properties of the proclaimed offenders under Sections 82/83 of the CrPC, while properties of drug smugglers were attached under section 68F (2) of the NDPS act under the order of Administrator, SAFEM(FOP).

“As soon as we got clearance from the Department of Revenue, the police moved in and seized all the properties,” said SSP Gill, adding that further process is on to auction these properties, which will help in generating the revenue for the government.

Apart from this, at least 15 cases regarding freezing of properties — worth Rs 6.14 crore — of 15 drug smugglers, and similar cases related to property seizure of at least 11 proclaimed offenders — worth Rs 88.70 lakhs — are in the pipeline, said SSP.

Moga Police has managed to auction properties worth Rs 21.03 crores of at least 53 drug smugglers since 2017.

Gill said that the police have also disposed of a total of 588 vehicles in the last eight months and generated revenue worth Rs 1.30 crore from these auctions. He added that the revenue generated from these auctions has been deposited with the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, in 2020-21, the Moga police had incinerated a huge cache of drugs confiscated in 664 cases registered in various police stations of the district. A total of 185.63 quintals of poppy husk; 4,88,241 pills and capsules, 20.95 kilos of intoxicant powder, 10.48 kilos of heroin, 166 cough syrup vials, 272 grams of smack, 7.55 kilos of ganja and 7.5 kilos of green poppy plant was incinerated, informed the SSP.