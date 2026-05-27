‘Opportunity to accused of being heard’: Moga court issues notice to Swati Maliwal in defamation case

Maliwal, an AAP rebel, recently switched to the BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha members.

A Moga court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ashima Sharma has issued notice to Delhi Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal in a defamation case filed against her by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora.

Maliwal, an AAP rebel, recently switched to the BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha members.

Arora had filed the case against Maliwal alleging that the latter used the term “bhed bakri” (sheep and goats) for Punjab’s AAP MLAs.

The court has ordered Maliwal to appear “either in person or through counsel” on June 10. Summoning Maliwal under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court, in its order, said: “As per provision to Section 223(1) of BNSS, no cognizance of an offence shall be taken by the Magistrate without giving accused an opportunity of being heard.”