Moga court denies bail to two in case linked to Amritpal speech

Moga court denies bail in Amritpal speech case, citing serious allegations, flight risk, and potential witness influence in ongoing trial proceedings.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMar 20, 2026 07:56 AM IST
The court also noted the risk of witness influence and the fact that the trial has not yet begun.A Moga court denied bail to two accused in the Amritpal Singh speech-linked case, citing the serious nature of the charges. (File Photo)
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A court in Moga has denied bail to two men accused in a 2023-case linked to a speech by Amritpal Singh, citing the serious nature of the allegations and the possibility of the accused influencing witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu dismissed separate bail applications filed by Basant Singh, Daulatpura Ucha village, and Kulwant Singh, Rauke Kalan village. An FIR was registered at Baghapurana police station under multiple IPC provisions, including Sections 121-A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B.

The prosecution said the case stems from an incident on February 19, 2023, at Budh Singh Wala village in Moga.

Amritpal Singh, associated with Waris Punjab De, allegedly delivered a provocative speech during an event marking the death anniversary of Deep Sidhu. Police alleged that both the accused, along with others, were present armed with weapons, and that the speech incited sentiments against the government and promoted the idea of a separate state.

However, the counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated on the basis of a video clip and no weapons were recovered from them. The counsel also contended that the challan was filed after a delay of over two years and that both accused had been in custody since June 23, 2025.

Opposing this, the prosecution maintained that the allegations were grave and warranted denial of bail.

The court, in its orders dated March 17, held that the accusations were “clear and specific”, and the matter was serious in nature. It observed that there was a likelihood of the accused fleeing justice and potentially influencing witnesses if released. It also noted that the trial was yet to commence and expressed concern that the accused could interfere with the judicial process.

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“In light of the gravity and seriousness of the offence… this court does not find it a fit case for grant of bail,” the judge said while dismissing both applications.

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