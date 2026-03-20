Moga court denies bail to two in case linked to Amritpal speech

A Moga court denied bail to two accused in the Amritpal Singh speech-linked case, citing the serious nature of the charges. (File Photo)

A court in Moga has denied bail to two men accused in a 2023-case linked to a speech by Amritpal Singh, citing the serious nature of the allegations and the possibility of the accused influencing witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu dismissed separate bail applications filed by Basant Singh, Daulatpura Ucha village, and Kulwant Singh, Rauke Kalan village. An FIR was registered at Baghapurana police station under multiple IPC provisions, including Sections 121-A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B.

The prosecution said the case stems from an incident on February 19, 2023, at Budh Singh Wala village in Moga.

Amritpal Singh, associated with Waris Punjab De, allegedly delivered a provocative speech during an event marking the death anniversary of Deep Sidhu. Police alleged that both the accused, along with others, were present armed with weapons, and that the speech incited sentiments against the government and promoted the idea of a separate state.