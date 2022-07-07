Moga court convicts 3 Dera followers in 2015 sacrilege case

A local Moga court in Punjab convicted three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 sacrilege case Thursday.

Two others have been acquitted.

The three convicts are Pirthi Singh of Baghapurana, Mithu Mann and Amardeep of Malke village.

“Three of the five persons named in the FIR have been convicted and two acquitted. They have been awarded three years of imprisonment under section 295-A and another three years under 120-B of IPC. Both punishments will run parallel,” said advocate Arshdeep Singh Brar, counsel for the complainant Sewak Singh.

On November 4, 2015, the torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, were found strewn in the streets of Malke in Moga district, triggering state-wide tension.

An FIR was registered under the sections 295-A, 295 and 120 of IPC at Smalsar police station. Later, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra had claimed to have solved the case with the arrests of five Dera followers — Pirthi Singh, Mithu Mann, Amardeep, Satpal Singh and Devinder Singh.