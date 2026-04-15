Moga businessman found dead in his car, police say death by suicide

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A 27-year-old businessman from Dharamkot in Moga was found dead in his car with a gunshot injury to the head, police on Wednesday said saying that it was prima facie a case of death by suicide. Gurpreet Singh Garry’s body was recovered from his car parked on Shahkot highway near Pandori bridge, they said.
“The victim was in depression according to his brother Lovepreet Singh. Prima facie, he shot himself in the head with his licensed weapon. A probe has been launched,” said Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO Dharamkot police station.
The SHO said Garry left his house around 12 noon telling his family that he was going to get the car washed. However, when he did not return for long, Lovepreet called him several times but did not get any answer. “Lovepreet then tracked Gurpreet’s vehicle through GPS and found it at an isolated spot. On checking, he found Garry lying dead with a gunshot injury in his head. His licensed weapon was recovered from the car,” said the SHO.
Sources said that Gurpreet and his family had also received some threat calls almost a year ago following which the police had provided them a gunman.
Moga SP (investigation) Bal Krishan Singla said: “The family had received threat calls many months ago but today’s incident seems unrelated. The family is not opening up on the reasons behind the extreme step but the victim was in depression for some time now. It is a case of suicide. Still we are probing the case from angles.”
Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi, in a statement, said: “The incident is being projected as a case of murder on social media which is misleading and factually incorrect. It is a case of suicide.”
Police said that the victim himself drove the car to the point where he shot himself. He received a single gunshot injury in his head and “no foul play” has come to light so far. Police said that a forensic probe has also been started, and inquest proceedings were being filed under the section 194 of BNSS on his brother’s statement.
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