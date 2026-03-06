‘Abducted at gunpoint’: High drama in Punjab’s Moga during block samiti chairman polls, Congress protests outside police station

High political drama prevailed in Punjab’s Moga Thursday during the block samiti chairman election after the Congress alleged that their elected member was “abducted at gunpoint” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to “hijack the election process.”

Congress’s Moga district president, Malvika Sood Sachar, along with other local leaders, sat on a protest outside the Moga Sadar Police Station, alleging that the police refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) when they complained about their colleague’s abduction.

After the Congress leaders refused to lift the protest, the police detained them and took them to the Mehna Police Station. They were released late on Thursday.