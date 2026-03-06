‘Abducted at gunpoint’: High drama in Punjab’s Moga during block samiti chairman polls, Congress protests outside police station

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
High political drama prevailed in Punjab’s Moga Thursday during the block samiti chairman election after the Congress alleged that their elected member was “abducted at gunpoint” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to “hijack the election process.”
Congress’s Moga district president, Malvika Sood Sachar, along with other local leaders, sat on a protest outside the Moga Sadar Police Station, alleging that the police refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) when they complained about their colleague’s abduction.
After the Congress leaders refused to lift the protest, the police detained them and took them to the Mehna Police Station. They were released late on Thursday.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sachar said Aman Sanghera was on his way to participate in the election and vote, but he was abducted on the way.
“The ruling AAP abducted him at gunpoint and took him away. He was dragged out of his car. For more than three hours, when the election was on, he was kept in captivity, and released after the election was over. Is this how the AAP practises democracy?” asked Sachar.
“We were detained and taken in police vans. Never before in the history of Punjab has the ruling party abducted an Opposition member so that he can’t vote,” she added.
Sachar also alleged that even on Wednesday night, another block samiti member, Sarwan Singh, was also “picked up from his home” and taken away “to stop him from participating” in Thursday’s election. “But we found him and got him released somehow. But today it was heights of hooliganism when Aman Sanghera was abducted at gunpoint. What would this kind of victory mean for the AAP?” she asked.
Sachar said the police were “forcing” them to “sign some papers” to release them, but “they won’t budge” till the FIR for abduction was registered.
In a statement released late Thursday, the Moga police said, “A man, Aman Sanghera of Daroli Bhai, who is also a block samiti member, has complained that he was abducted at gunpoint and released hours later. Probe has been initiated, and action will be taken accordingly.”
