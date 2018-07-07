Modi’s rally in Badals’ bastion on July 11

Modi will be addressing farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan at the rally, which comes days after the announcement of MSP hike for Kharif crops. (File Photo) Modi will be addressing farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan at the rally, which comes days after the announcement of MSP hike for Kharif crops. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Malout in Badals’ home district of Muktsar in Punjab on July 11.

Modi will be addressing farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan at the rally, which comes days after the announcement of MSP hike for Kharif crops. Malout borders Haryana and Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have called up former deputy chief minister and SAD’s chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday evening to inform him about the rally and ask him to organise it as a mega show.

The renewed bonhomie between the two alliance partners, BJP and SAD, is significant in the backdrop of recent meeting of BJP chief Amit Shah with Badals under party’s Sampark for Samarthan programme. Before that, speculation was rife that the alliance partners did not have a very cordial relationship.

The SAD and BJP have already sent out messages to rank and file. “We practically have only four days to prepare. We will have prepare even at nights. After all, it is the Prime Minister’s rally. We cannot take it lightly,” said a BJP leader.

The SAD and BJP had called the hike in MSP as historic even as farmer unions, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had termed it “insufficient”.

