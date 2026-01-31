Modi will be forced to bow, restore MNREGA: Baghel

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the Congress party Friday held two “MNREGA Bachao” rallies in Dakha and Raikot of Ludhiana.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party’s Punjab in charge, Bhupesh Baghel said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be forced to bow, and restore MNREGA.”
The speakers lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for “trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor”, and they also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for failing to take remedial measures at local level.
The speakers also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, saying there was “complete anarchy as the gangsters were ruling the roost”. They said the “Punjab Police was working in collusion with the gangsters”.
Addressing the mammoth rally, Baghel promised that the Congress will restore the MGNREGA at all costs. He expressed confidence that the Congress will form the government in Punjab in 2027 and the rights and livelihood of the labourers would be restored.
He said: “The Congress will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bow down and he will be made to restore the MGNREGA the same way he was forced to withdraw the three controversial agricultural laws.” Baghel said that “once the Congress forms government at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the MGNREGA would eventually be restored.”
Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Modi government was trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor. He pointed out how Dr Manmohan Singh government had brought in the law to provide livelihood to the poor and the marginalized. He also criticized the AAP government in Punjab for doing lip service on the issue.
He said that the AAP government in Punjab was the worst performing one in implementing the MGNREGA. He said not even 12 percent people had been provided the required number of work mandatory in MGNREGA.
LoP Partap Singh Bajwa while lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre, said it was “undermining the rights of both the Jawans and the Kisans”.
