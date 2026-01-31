Modi will be forced to bow, restore MNREGA: Baghel

The speakers lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for "trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor", and they also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for failing to take remedial measures at local level.

By: Express News Network
2 min readLudhianaUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 02:25 PM IST
baghelFormer Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party's Punjab in charge, Bhupesh Baghel. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the Congress party Friday held two “MNREGA Bachao” rallies in Dakha and Raikot of Ludhiana.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party’s Punjab in charge, Bhupesh Baghel said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be forced to bow, and restore MNREGA.”

The speakers lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for “trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor”, and they also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for failing to take remedial measures at local level.

The speakers also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, saying there was “complete anarchy as the gangsters were ruling the roost”. They said the “Punjab Police was working in collusion with the gangsters”.

Addressing the mammoth rally, Baghel promised that the Congress will restore the MGNREGA at all costs. He expressed confidence that the Congress will form the government in Punjab in 2027 and the rights and livelihood of the labourers would be restored.

He said: “The Congress will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bow down and he will be made to restore the MGNREGA the same way he was forced to withdraw the three controversial agricultural laws.” Baghel said that “once the Congress forms government at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the MGNREGA would eventually be restored.”

Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Modi government was trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor. He pointed out how Dr Manmohan Singh government had brought in the law to provide livelihood to the poor and the marginalized. He also criticized the AAP government in Punjab for doing lip service on the issue.

Story continues below this ad

He said that the AAP government in Punjab was the worst performing one in implementing the MGNREGA. He said not even 12 percent people had been provided the required number of work mandatory in MGNREGA.

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa while lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre, said it was “undermining the rights of both the Jawans and the Kisans”.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
TISS
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement