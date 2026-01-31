Modi will be forced to bow, restore MNREGA: Baghel

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the Congress party Friday held two “MNREGA Bachao” rallies in Dakha and Raikot of Ludhiana.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party’s Punjab in charge, Bhupesh Baghel said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be forced to bow, and restore MNREGA.”

The speakers lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for “trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor”, and they also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for failing to take remedial measures at local level.

The speakers also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, saying there was “complete anarchy as the gangsters were ruling the roost”. They said the “Punjab Police was working in collusion with the gangsters”.