Narendra Modi visit to Dera Ballan signals inclusion and fresh opportunities for Punjab

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dera Sach Khand Ballan, the spiritual headquarters of the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar on February 1, is not merely a ceremonial event. It should be seen as a symbol of recognition, reassurance and determination by the nation’s leadership for Punjab, an important border state that is grappling with economic challenges, financial constraints and a prolonged period of uncertainty. The visit is a reminder that Punjab occupies an important place in the national development plan and that efforts are being made to help the state regain its confidence and momentum.

Dera Sach Khand Ballan is not only a religious institution but also a symbol of the fulfilment of the vision of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who envisaged an Indian society providing equal opportunities for all, including those from backward classes. For decades, the followers and devotees of the Dera and the Ravidassia community have been an integral part of Punjab’s social and cultural heritage. The Ravidassia community and other backward classes, comprising almost one third of the state’s population, have often remained on the margins and lacked adequate representation in mainstream power structures. The Prime Minister’s visit therefore holds deep symbolic significance for a community that has long sought recognition, respect and inclusion.