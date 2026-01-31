Narendra Modi visit to Dera Ballan signals inclusion and fresh opportunities for Punjab

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dera Sach Khand Ballan, the spiritual headquarters of the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar on February 1, is not merely a ceremonial event. It should be seen as a symbol of recognition, reassurance and determination by the nation’s leadership for Punjab, an important border state that is grappling with economic challenges, financial constraints and a prolonged period of uncertainty. The visit is a reminder that Punjab occupies an important place in the national development plan and that efforts are being made to help the state regain its confidence and momentum.
Dera Sach Khand Ballan is not only a religious institution but also a symbol of the fulfilment of the vision of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who envisaged an Indian society providing equal opportunities for all, including those from backward classes. For decades, the followers and devotees of the Dera and the Ravidassia community have been an integral part of Punjab’s social and cultural heritage. The Ravidassia community and other backward classes, comprising almost one third of the state’s population, have often remained on the margins and lacked adequate representation in mainstream power structures. The Prime Minister’s visit therefore holds deep symbolic significance for a community that has long sought recognition, respect and inclusion.
For many, the visit should be seen as a gesture of empowerment, an acknowledgment that the voice, contribution and aspirations of the Dalit community matter to the nation. It marks the opening of a new chapter in Punjab’s history, where communities that felt oppressed and ignored for centuries now see themselves as stakeholders in the state’s future. Such gestures promote social harmony and reinforce the principle that development must be participatory and equitable. The contribution of the Dalit community to the nation’s progress cannot be undermined, and political parties that rely on narrow appeasement politics must adapt to a changing society.
The visit is also an important confidence-building measure for the people of Punjab. The state’s problems are no longer confined to a single sector; they span finances, employment, youth aspirations and investment sentiment. In this context, the Prime Minister’s visit sends a strong signal to citizens, entrepreneurs and investors that Punjab is a priority for the government and the nation. Border states face unique constraints, and unlocking their economic potential requires sustained attention from the Union government. The moment must be seized.
Punjab’s resurgence depends on diversified growth. Agriculture remains a strong base, but the future will be driven by education, skill development, industry, services, logistics and innovation. Punjab has a young population that can be tapped for opportunities and dignified work within the state. National programmes on skilling, digital development, start-ups and entrepreneurship can harness this demographic dividend, halt distress migration and revive hope among the youth.
Infrastructure development will be critical. Improved connectivity through roads and railways, logistics, urban development and industrial corridors can reposition Punjab as a key economic gateway. Such development has a multiplier effect through job creation, better access to healthcare and education, and an improved quality of life. For ordinary Punjabis, this would mean tangible progress rather than rhetoric.
Equally important is the psychological impact of the Prime Minister’s visit. Punjab has long been a land of valour, initiative and leadership, contributing immensely to national security, food security and economic strength. In recent years, however, economic pressures and social challenges have created uncertainty. The visit can help restore confidence and reaffirm that Punjab’s future is closely linked to India’s development trajectory.
Prime Minister Modi has consistently expressed concern for Punjab and a desire to help the state regain itts former glory. His emphasis on inclusive development, social justice and balanced growth reflects the understanding that progress must be shared by all. The February 1 visit should therefore be seen as an occasion of renewal, where confidence is restored, aspirations are validated and Punjab takes a decisive step towards a more inclusive and development-oriented future.
For the people of Punjab, the visit offers something invaluable: hope and recognition.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nadal believes compatriot Alcaraz will have the edge in the Australian Open final against Djokovic, who is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. Despite praising Djokovic's longevity and resilience, Nadal supports Alcaraz and believes he has a better chance of recovering from his grueling semi-final match.