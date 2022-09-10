Modi not in favour of farmers: Satya Pal Malik

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that “as of today, he is not in the favour of farmers”.

Malik had gone to Bohar village in Haryana’s Rohtak district as chief guest of a social function. Replying to the questions of journalists, Malik said, “Modi is a good person and I have been his fan. But as on today, he is not in the favour of farmers).”

The Meghalaya Governor said: “A person is observed by his actions. You will observe me with my actions whether I am a fakir or not. Modi ji kuch logo ko maaldar kar rahe hain (Modi is helping some persons in increasing their wealth)… In totality, the entire progress of Adani is the result of his friendship with Modi ji. Why is it taking place? Why is he (Adani) not lodged (behind the bars). Why are raids not conducted at his places? He has taken so much loan from the banks, if that money becomes irrecoverable, then all banks of the country will sink.”

When asked whether the PM is helping him (Adani), Malik said: “Naturally, he is benefiting as he is his (PM’s) friend.”

When asked that when he criticises the PM so much, why does he still occupy his chair (governorship), Malik replied, ““Do you want me to resign? I am sitting on the chair because of his (PM’s) blessings. I won’t waste even a single minute when he will ask me to resign. The PM and Amit Shah have made me (the Governor). The day they will say they have problems with my work, I won’t waste one minute, I will resign.”