Modi launches India’s first hydrogen train in Haryana, calls it Make in India milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off India’s first and the world’s longest hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana.

After flagging off the train, the PM addressed the public, stating, “The other parts of the world have only three- or four-coach hydrogen trains, whereas India has made its mark globally by launching a 10-coach hydrogen train. This is a 3,200-horsepower hydrogen train.”

“India’s hydrogen train is not only smokeless but also a successful example of Make in India. It has been designed by Indian engineers and manufactured by an Indian company,” he added.

The hydrogen-powered train will cover the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in about two hours, stopping at 12 intermediate stations along the way.

Drawing a historical parallel, the prime minister said, “The first train in India ran from Bombay (Mumbai) to Thane. Likewise, whenever the history of hydrogen trains is referred to, the names of Jind and Sonipat in Haryana will also be remembered.”

Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on the Strait of Hormuz, Modi said, “India imports petrol, diesel, LPG, and fertilisers for farmers through this sea route. For the past three to four months, the region has remained a battlefield and has been surrounded by crisis. Had such a situation arisen before 2014, Indian Railways would have come to a standstill because a large part of the railway network then depended on diesel. If diesel supplies had been disrupted, how would those trains have operated? The country would have faced a major crisis. But this is not 2014. This is Modi, who thinks ahead and resolves problems in advance.”

The prime minister said that between 1925 and 2014, only 30 per cent of the country’s railway network had been electrified, while the remaining 70 per cent depended on diesel.

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“At that pace, it would have taken another 200 years to complete electrification. But in the past 12 years, 99 per cent of Indian Railways has been electrified. In Haryana, the railway network has been completely electrified. Because of this, despite the war and the oil crisis, Indian Railways has continued to operate without disruption,” he further said.

Following the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore.

Referring to the development projects dedicated to the nation from Jind, Modi said, “The Haryana section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway has been commissioned, while the Jind-Gohana National Highway has also been dedicated to the nation. Apart from this, the Ambala-Kala Amb four-lane highway will provide major connectivity benefits to the people of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Jind has now become one of the districts in the country connected to five National Highways.”

Foreign visits

Referring to his recent foreign visits, Modi said, “In Australia and New Zealand, I held detailed discussions with their governments. In the coming days, India will jointly work with both countries on the sports industry and the training of sportspersons, which will benefit the youth of Haryana.”

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“In 2030, India is going to host the Commonwealth Games. We are also preparing for the 2036 Olympic Games to be held in India. Therefore, every sportsperson must prepare with full dedication,” he remarked.

The prime minister added, “I want to assure you that the BJP’s double-engine government will provide every possible facility. We need to focus on children in the 5-15 age group with an eye on the 2036 Olympics.”

Praising the BJP-led Haryana government, Modi said, “Under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana government is doing remarkable work for youth, farmers, daughters, and women. Ending the practice of ‘kharchi-parchi’ (corruption or favouritism) in government recruitment was not easy, but the BJP government has achieved it. Haryana is now moving on the path of rapid development. Whether it is agriculture or industry, both are strengthening the state.”