Modi govt secured rights of poor, Mann govt failed Punjab: Ashwani Sharma at Kharar rally

Addressing a rally in Kharar in support of the Viksit Bharat–G-RAM-G Scheme, BJP Punjab working state president Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “ensured the rights of the poor, labourers and farmers” while the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has “worked to extinguish the hearths of the poor”.
Sharma said every scheme of the Modi government is centred on the welfare of the underprivileged, whereas the Punjab government is surviving on “false claims”. Highlighting reforms in MGNREGA, he said the implementation of the G-RAM-G system has delivered a major blow to corruption, with wages now being transferred directly into workers’ bank accounts.
“The Modi government has increased workdays under MGNREGA to 125 days, ensured payment within seven days, and mandated interest on delayed payments. If work is not provided within 15 days, there is a provision for unemployment allowance,” Sharma said, calling these steps “historic initiatives that provide a strong social security shield to the poor”.
He accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress of turning MGNREGA into a “hub of corruption”, alleging that despite thousands of cases surfacing, neither was money recovered nor were the guilty punished.
Citing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and the Free Foodgrain Scheme, Sharma said the Modi government has transformed the lives of the poor by ensuring toilets, LPG connections and drinking water for households. He alleged the Mann government betrayed the poor by discontinuing the Dal-Atta scheme, while wrongly attempting to take credit for centrally supplied free foodgrains.
On law and order, Sharma said incidents of gangsterism, extortion, shootings and drug abuse are rising, leaving Punjab “living under fear”. He alleged the state government is being run from Delhi and that the Chief Minister has been reduced to a “mere puppet”.
“Only the BJP can put Punjab back on the path of peace, harmony and development,” Sharma said, adding that the vision of a Developed India is dedicated to uplifting every poor citizen.
