Modi govt secured rights of poor, Mann govt failed Punjab: Ashwani Sharma at Kharar rally

Addressing a rally in Kharar in support of the Viksit Bharat–G-RAM-G Scheme, BJP Punjab working state president Ashwani Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “ensured the rights of the poor, labourers and farmers” while the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has “worked to extinguish the hearths of the poor”.

Sharma said every scheme of the Modi government is centred on the welfare of the underprivileged, whereas the Punjab government is surviving on “false claims”. Highlighting reforms in MGNREGA, he said the implementation of the G-RAM-G system has delivered a major blow to corruption, with wages now being transferred directly into workers’ bank accounts.