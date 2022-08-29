scorecardresearch
Modi govt mismanaged economy, alleges Bansal

Criticising the repeated reduction of corporate tax and waiver of loans given to the rich businessmen, Pawan Kumar Bansal alleged that exorbitant taxes have been imposed on essential goods and food items consumed by the poor and the middle class.

Pawan Kumar Bansal was also critical of the BJP government for high rate of unemployment. (File Photo)

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal Sunday blamed the BJP government for destroying economy of the country, which, not so long ago was “the envy of the world for its rapid economic growth” and high demand of both domestic and imported goods created by its flourishing middle class.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, Bansal, Treasurer, All India Congress Committee, said that India was among the fastest growing economy in the world about eight years ago, “which has been sliding down to a new low every year as Modi government took over and totally mismanaged the economy of the country”.

“This is leading to uncontrolled transfer of meagre assets of the poor and the middle class into the deep pockets of a few rich businessmen. As a result, the country is witnessing a never-seen-before economic inequality among its people,” he alleged.

Bansal was also critical of the BJP government for high rate of unemployment. He said, “In order to help the rich corporate sector, the Central government has through its policies paralysed the medium small and micro enterprises, which were a major source of employment generation across the country.” Alleging that the Central government is earning Rs 4 lakh crore excise duty on petroleum products every year, he urged the BJP not to use petrol for minting windfall profits to meet its wasteful expenditure, leaving the common man high and dry.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:58:04 am
