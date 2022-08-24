PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, commends Haryana govt’s work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad Wednesday. Run by charitable organisation Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the hospital is claimed to be the country’s largest super-speciality facility offering 81 speciality services.

Spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi felicitated PM Modi in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and several senior BJP leaders.

PM Modi said: “This hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality as along with having excellent infrastructure and the latest modern technology the hospital is equally spiritual in terms of service and spiritual consciousness. This hospital will certainly become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for poor and needy patients. I am grateful to Amma (Amritanandamayi) for such a big ‘mahayagya‘ of service and express hope that this project will become a role model for other institutions in the country. The operationalisation of Amrita Hospital will prove to be a boon for not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana but also for those coming from Delhi, NCR and other areas.”

Khattar said: “With the opening of this hospital, the people of the state would get world-class health facilities”. Referring to the day when the foundation stone of the Amrita hospital was laid in 2016, Khattar said: “This sapling planted by Amma in the year 2016 has now taken the shape of a huge tree. Today is not just a hospital inauguration but ‘Yagya’ for the welfare and service of the poor and needy. This hospital will certainly play a significant role in realising the prime minister’s ‘Swasth Bharat’ vision.”

The Amrita Hospital has 534 ICU beds and 64 modern operation theatres. The institution will have 150 fully residential MBBS seats, a nursing college, a college for allied health sciences and a fully automated smart lab, claimed to be the largest in the country.

Khattar said PM Modi has a special connection with Haryana and because of this love, the entire state has considered his arrival at this inauguration function as a blessing for them. “Under the dynamic leadership and guidance of the prime minister, the country is persistently progressing on the world map. It is really commendable that while taking care of every poor and needy, the prime minister is formulating welfare schemes on the ‘antyodaya‘ principles,” he said.

“Providing a roof over every head, implementing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ensuring domestic gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, providing clean drinking water under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana are among the welfare schemes which are guided by ‘antyodaya‘ principles. It is only because of these unique welfare schemes that the confidence and morale of every countryman are boosted as they strongly believe that their prime minister is firmly standing with them in every difficult situation,” Khattar said.

Modi also praised the Haryana government for its commendable work under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Jal Jeevan schemes.

“Haryana is today one of those leading states in the country where every household has a water connection. Similarly, the people of Haryana have contributed to the success of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign”, Modi said.

Highlighting the achievements of the sportspersons of Haryana, PM Modi said: “Fitness and sports are part and parcel of Haryana. The players are bringing laurels to the country by performing outstandingly in international sports events. Other states should take inspiration from Haryana and move along the same lines.”