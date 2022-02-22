Model Burail jail’s sales fall short, but it still leads among Punjab, Haryana, HP prisons

Despite making over 30 per cent less revenue in 2020 than in 2019, the Model Burail jail leads the pack, outselling prison departments in neighbouring states. Chandigarh also spent the most money on training jail inmates in the country. The data was released in the Prison Statistics-2020 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report mentioned that Model Burail jail earned 34.05 per cent less in 2020 (Rs 2.65 crore) than in 2019 (Rs 4.08 crore) but fared better than at least 15 states and UTs, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Haryana made Rs 2.61 crore while Punjab and Himachal Pradesh made Rs 1.39 crore and 0.84 lakh respectively.

According to the report, Chandigarh made the highest expenditure (Rs 3.71 crores) in the vocational/educational expenses on the jail inmates followed by Karnataka (Rs 3.40 crore) and Chhattisgarh (Rs 2.46 crore) nationwide for the financial year 2020-21. Ironically, not a single convict was rehabilitated after completing his/her sentence under any scheme in 2020.

The products manufactured in Model Burail jail and further sold in the market are furniture items, sweets, souvenirs, bakery items etc. These products are being sold through the prison department’s outlet, Srijan, situated in Sector 22.

The report stated that the prisoners stitched at least 1.60 lakh triple-layer facemasks and 3,500 cloth gowns for the medical staff members of three hospitals including PGI, GMCH-32, GMSH-16 along with other dispensaries in 2020. “Covid-19 pandemic hit almost all sections of society. The prisons department also falls in this category. Most of the skilled inmates were deputed to tailor facemasks, gowns etc. Other workshops were put on halt. This has led to the fall of total earnings”, a jail officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Almost all the government departments, especially the education department procure procured furniture items from Model Burail jail. Study desks, benches, etc. used in government schools are manufactured in Model Burail jail.

“Many schemes for rehabilitating the convicts after the completion of their sentences are underway. We have been spending a lot of funds on vocational courses for the last few years and will receive the results in the coming years. The earning through the sale of products is being spent on the welfare of inmates”, AIG (Prisons), Pradhuman Singh, said.