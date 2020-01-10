Model Burail Jail of Chandigarh and Panjab University join hands to reform inmates

Burail Jail of Chandigarh. (Express photo) Burail Jail of Chandigarh. (Express photo)

As many as 67 habitual offenders arrested repeatedly for chain snatching, house thefts, burglaries and petty offences have been selected for ‘Rupantaran (transformation)’ project, a joint initiative of the Model Burail Jail and Panjab University inside the jail premises for reforming the select inmates. The UT Administration has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two institutes.

The first batch will be of 16 inmates. They will be jointly interacted with by the PU professors and jail counsellors. Sources said the psychology department’s professors will be among those who will interact with the inmates. The Model Burail Jail administration has been taking several initiatives to reform the undertrials and convicts by engaging them in constructive activities. These activities include carpentering, cooking and vocational courses.

AIG-cum-Superintendent Virat said, “A total of 67 selected inmates are repeated offenders. Some of them have been already convicted several times in vehicle thefts, house burglaries. They were selected out of around 589 undertrials. They have become the most familiar faces in jail. They come, go and again come. Before selecting them, we have analyzed that most of them themselves want to reform but they do not know the exact way. In the Rupantaran initiative, we will also include family members of these people at a later stage.”

Sources said a fortnight will be spent on one batch of inmates. It is being ensured that a selected inmate cannot leave the course without completing it. The course will be divided into various parts, including physical activities, written activities and spiritual activities.” Earlier, jail officials named 17 barracks inside the jail after the names of freedom fighters, spiritual personalities and revolutionaries with an aim to transform the inmates.

