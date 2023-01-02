Model Burail jail kickstarts year of millets with mithai counter

Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, on Sunday inaugurated a Millets Mithai counter at the jail’s shopping outlet Nav Srijan in Sector 22, making the jail the first in the country to take such an initiative. The counter was inaugurated under the Kheti Virasat Mission.

“International Year of Millets 2023 began on a healthy note at Model Jail, Chandigarh, as Millets Mithai counter was inaugurated at the Nav Srijan, the shop run by the jail administration. Kheti Virasat Mission is providing the expertise for the mission. Bajra burfi, ragi ladoo, bajra sev, jowar chakli and jowar mathi were the delicacies made for the day. All millet products are gluten free. Also, periodic millets meal will be served in the jail. On the eve of first day of International Year of Millets, 2023, khichari and kheer of kutki millet was made and served,” a senior jail officer said.

Dr Palika Arora, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh, started this project at the Burail jail, Chandigarh, under the guidance of Deepak Purohit, Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh.

Millets, which is a store house of macro and micro nutrients, are beneficial for environment also as millets can grow in any soil and need very less water. The two initiatives are indeed important policy initiatives and would set the ball rolling for many others.

The jail administration said that the inmates will be provided training in making millet foods such as flour, pasta, cake, pizza base, cookies, etc. Millet food products are rich in nutrients and have health-beneficial phenolic compounds. Even today, millet is a staple diet in many parts of the world.