Model Burail Jail: About 80 per cent of inmates educated

According to the prisons statistics report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), about 80 per cent of inmates in Model Burail jail were educated in 2020.

The report states that exactly 770 of 968 inmates in the jail in 2020 were literate; 379 (39.15 per cent) inmates were educated below class 10, 277 (28.61 per cent) between class 10 and 12, 80 (8.26 per cent) were graduates, 12 (1.23 per cent) were degree/diploma holders and 22 (2.27 per cent) were postgraduates.

Besides this, 55.99 per cent (542) of the total inmates belonged to the age group between 18 and 30, 38.22 per cent (370) between 30 and 50 and 5.78 per cent (56) above 50. A total of 968 inmates were included, 349 convicts and 619 undertrials. The convicts included 333 men and 12 women while the undertrials included 586 men and 33 women.

The report stated that at least 26 per cent (91) of the total 349 convicts lodged at Model Burail jail were convicted for murder followed by 22 per cent (80) for rape and 16 per cent (58) for drug smuggling and liquor in 2020.Similarly, 37 per cent (235) of the total 619 undertrials were kept for property related crimes including thefts, burglaries, etc. followed by 13 per cent (84) for murder and 11 per cent (70) for rape at the jail. As many as nine foreign nationals were among the inmates, with four convicted.

About 143 convicts are facing life imprisonment while 81 face imprisonment between 10 to 13 years. At least 12 have been convicted for less than six months.