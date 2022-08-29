scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Mobile snatching: 2 juveniles held

Police said that they snatched a cell phone from near Chitkara Institute on August 26.  Inspector Narinder Patial said that human intelligence was developed and the two suspects were rounded up near Kali Mata shrine, Dhanas.

Police said that juveniles were sent to the Juvenile Home, Sector 25.

Two juveniles were apprehended for snatching mobile phones using a stolen motorcycle Sunday. The two cell phones were recovered from them. Police said that they were apprehended on the basis of CCTV footage and technical evidence. The bike was stolen from Kharar.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:57:59 am
