Mobile phones seized in Haryana prison raids

Search operations were carried out in prisons across all districts in Haryana Saturday, to beef up security in anticipation of Independence Day on August 15. While one mobile phone was seized from Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail , two mobile phones, one charger, and a sum of Rs 35,510 was seized from inmates at Faridabad’s Neemka Jail.

Faridabad Police said the search saw the participation of around 165 personnel, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Faridabad, jail superintendent, five DCPs and 30 employees of the prison department.

“The search began at 9 am and went on for three hours, during which all inmates accused of crimes or undergoing trial, lodged in all wards of the prison, were checked,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh.

“While one mobile phone and Rs 26,800 was seized from one inmate, Rs 8,710 was seized from another inmate, and a mobile phone and a charger from a third. An FIR has been registered against these inmates at the Sadar Ballabgarh police station,” he said.

In Gurgaon, police conducted the search operation between 9 am and 1 pm. The Deputy Commissioner, who was serving as the Duty Magistrate, was present in the premises during the period. “Separate in-charges were allotted for separate barracks, with required police personnel accompanying each of them. Around 160 personnel conducted physical checks of the inmates, as well as of the areas they were residing in,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

In the adjoining district of Palwal, by contrast, neither phones nor narcotic substances were found during the search.

“Common areas like bathrooms, parks and lawns were also checked for mobile phones or narcotics. One mobile phone was retrieved, and legal action is being taken against the inmate who was found to possess it,” he said.