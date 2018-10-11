Mob roughs up Haryana DIG in road rage incident near Pinjore

A video grab shows Hemant Kalson A video grab shows Hemant Kalson

HARYANA VIGILANCE Bureau DIG Hemant Kalson was roughed up and injured following an incident of road rage near Pinjore on September 23. The matter came to light when three video clips of the incident went viral for the last two days. No FIR was registered in this connection. Only a DDR was lodged at Pinjore Police Station as DIG Kalson and a man, reportedly slapped by the former, came to a compromise with the intervention of locals. After the incident, DIG Kalson got himself medically examined and X-ray reports of his head, face and teeth did not reveal any injury.

Sources at Pinjore PS said, “In the compromise paper, the name of the man with whom Kalson engaged in arguments and others, who had roughed him up, was not mentioned. In the video clips, DIG Kalson was shown in plain clothes, marks of bleeding on his mouth and introducing himself as DIG with Haryana Police and saying, ‘Bhai galti ho gayi, haath jood diye aur kaya karu (It was my fault. I folded my hands, what else can I do’).”

DIG Kalson, posted at Panchkula Vigilance Station, Sector 17, confirmed the incident. “The incident took place when I was coming from my brother’s house in Pinjore to Sector 17 Vigilance Police Station in Panchkula. I was accompanied by my friend Rajesh Vashist and I was on the driving seat. There is a liquor vend at the beginning of the bypass and at that time, many vehicles were parked there. In the meantime, a Scorpio driver overtook me in a negligent manner and I intercepted it after a brief chase. I called a PCR and handed over the driver to them to take action against him. I also slapped the driver three-four times before handing him over to police. Subsequently, a mob, standing at the liquor vend, came and assaulted me. I requested them not to indulge in violence.”

DIG Kalson further stated, “I knew some people in Pinjore and they also rushed to the spot. Later, the Scorpio driver whom I slapped, also turned out to be known to a friend of mine. Now, I don’t remember the name of the driver. We all rushed to Pinjore Garden and a compromise was worked out between us. It was the mob, which attacked me, and it must have been instigated by unsocial elements. It was a mere misunderstanding. I did not suffer any severe injuries. I got X-ray of my face, head and teeth done and the reports were normal.”

Asked whether he would lodge a complaint, DIG Kalson said he had no intention of doing so. Inspector Virender Sharma, Station House Officer of Pinjore PS, said, “A DDR, no FIR, was lodged about the incident as no one filed a complaint.”

