Mohali: First coronavirus case reported, 69-year-old woman tests positive

The first case of coronavirus came to light in the district after a 69-year-old woman was tested positive on Friday. The woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI. She had come from the UK on March 13. Her 74-year-old sister, 37-year-old son and 13 other persons who came in contact with her were put in quarantine.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the woman, Gurdev Kaur, had travel history as she had gone to the UK. She showed mild symptoms of cough and was found positive for coronavirus. “She has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, although she resisted treatment and and created a ruckus,” the DC said, adding that the Civil Surgeon had lodged a complaint against the woman.

Asked whether any FIR will be registered against the woman for objecting to the treatment, the DC said that they received the complaint from the Civil Surgeon and they would book the woman as she created a ruckus which could put many people at risk.

Dayalan said that the woman would be kept under observation and would be monitored on all health parameters by the health department team. Also, the health parameters of all those, including her relatives, would be closely watched as part of the measures to prevent the disease from spreading and nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of other people.

Asserting that all steps to combat the coronavirus disease were being taken, the DC advised the general public not to panic and instead exercise precautions.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that the woman had come from the UK and complained of cough, following which she went to a private hospital in Phase VI where her samples were taken and later sent to the PGIMER.

“The tests were positive, following which the hospital authorities informed us and our team went to Gurdev Kaur’s house where she was staying with her 74-year-old sister and 37-year-old son who also resisted the treatment, following which Matour SHO was called to the spot and the three were taken to hospital,” Dr Manjeet Singh said.

The health officials said that Gurdev Kaur alleged that the private hospital had wrongly tested her positive and she wanted to go to PGIMER but she was kept at the isolation ward in the Civil Hospital. The samples of her sister and her son too were sent for testing.

The DC said the list of people who were undergoing home quarantine was uploaded on the website of the district administration. The purpose of uploading the list was to create awareness among people. “The people should know one thing that these people were not sick. They were simply in quarantine,” the DC added.

Woman who fled tests negative

The woman, Tracy Garrett, who was booked for fleeing from PGIMER on early Thursday morning, tested negative for coronavirus. The officials said that she was fully cooperating with the authorities and is undergoing home quarantine. The DC said that she had a two-month-old travel history. They had asked her to submit her travel documents.

