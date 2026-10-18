Car runs over women workers on break in Punjab, 8 dead, driver flees

Eight people, including seven women workers, were killed and 10 others critically injured after a speeding car ran over a group of workers by the roadside at Alisher village in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place around 3 pm when 23 women workers engaged in horticulture work were taking a break and drinking water by the roadside when the speeding car, heading towards Patiala from the Jakhal side, went out of control and ploughed into them, police said.

The driver fled the scene and had not been arrested till the time of filing this report.

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Police identified the deceased persons as Karamjit Kaur (35), Des Raj Singh (65), Jeevan Singh (40), Ranjit Kaur (50), Banto Kaur (45), Sarabjit Kaur (35), Rani Kaur (40) and Nikki Kaur (50).