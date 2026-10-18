Car runs over women workers on break in Punjab, 8 dead, driver flees

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Eight people, including seven women workers, were killed and 10 others critically injured after a speeding car ran over a group of workers by the roadside at Alisher village in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The accident took place around 3 pm when 23 women workers engaged in horticulture work were taking a break and drinking water by the roadside when the speeding car, heading towards Patiala from the Jakhal side, went out of control and ploughed into them, police said.
The driver fled the scene and had not been arrested till the time of filing this report.
Police identified the deceased persons as Karamjit Kaur (35), Des Raj Singh (65), Jeevan Singh (40), Ranjit Kaur (50), Banto Kaur (45), Sarabjit Kaur (35), Rani Kaur (40) and Nikki Kaur (50).
A government schoolteacher and member of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Megh Raj, who happened to be at the accident site, told The Indian Express that his motorcycle was also completely damaged in the incident.
Megh Raj alleged that no official reached the spot till 6 pm. Sangrur SP Palwinder Singh Cheema arrived at the scene to inquire into the incident by 6 pm, he said.
“Two bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Lehragaga. Six bodies were lying by the roadside till 6.30 pm,” he added.
Police said the injured persons were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur, while those in critical condition were referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.
Leaders and members of various farmer organisations, including the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), Kirti Kisan Union and Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha, reached the spot soon after the accident.
Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said eight people died and 12 others were injured in the accident. “The district administration is taking all necessary steps and is committed to providing medical assistance and all possible support to the victims and their families,” she added.