Book Nook: Writer of 7 books on Bhagat Singh pens new one for youth

Historian MM Juneja, who has penned seven books on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has now written a new book in Hindi titled ‘Bharat Ki Yuva Peedhi Kaisi Ho‘.

The 77-year-old told The Indian Express, “I have written this book so the youth is inspired to improve their lives and serve the society like the great personalities who had worked for the upliftment of the oppressed people. More and more literature aimed at improving the life of youngsters in the age group of 18 to 35 should be made available to give them direction. The present and the future of the country depends on the youth, who comprise more than 50 per cent of the population. Had I read such a book when I was young, my life would have been better.”

Till now, Juneja has written 32 books with seven of them on Bhagat Singh, including ‘Unending Popularity of Bhagat Singh’, ‘Biography of Bhagat Singh’, and ‘Bhagat Singh Se Yuva Peedhi kya Sikhen’.

Juneja along with other academicians and intellectuals of the region had formed the Bhagat Singh School of Learning in 2016. This is not a formal school, but a forum aiming to prepare an army of youths full of patriotism on the pattern of Lahore’s National College where Bhagat Singh had studied and met his friends Sukhdev and Yashpal. Under the campaign, Juneja, who retired as a professor from Hisar’s CRM Jat College, and Bhagat Singh’s nephew Professor Jagmohan Singh, have visited several parts of the country including educational institutions to interact with the youth, especially in rural areas.

