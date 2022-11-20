scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Four MLAs, 11 former legislators among 28 district Congress chiefs named in Punjab

The MLAs include Barindermeet Singh Pahra (DCC chief, Gurdaspur), Naresh Puri (Pathankot), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Kapurthala) and Hardev Laddi (Jalandhar Rural).

Four sitting legislators and eleven former MLAs are among the 28 leaders who were appointed as presidents of the DCC (File/Representational)

Four sitting legislators and eleven former MLAs are among the 28 leaders who were appointed as presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCC) in Punjab Saturday.

The MLAs are Barindermeet Singh Pahra, who has been appointed as the DCC chief in Gurdaspur, Naresh Puri in Pathankot, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal in Kapurthala and Hardev Laddi in Jalandhar Rural according to the names approved by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The ex-MLAs on the list are Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Amritsar Rural), Arun Dogra (Hoshiarpur), Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana Urban), Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Khanna), Harminder Gill (Tarn Taran), Kaka Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh (Moga), Davinder Singh Ghubaya (Fazilka), Kulbir Singh Zira (Ferozepur), Rajinder Berry (Jalandhar Urban), Gurpreet Singh GP (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Dalvir Singh Goldy (Sangrur).

More from Chandigarh

Other party leaders who have been made DDC presidents are Ajay Mangupur (Nawanshahr), Naresh Duggal (Patiala Urban), Mahant Harwinder Khanaura (Patiala Rural), Major Singh Mullanpur (Ludhiana Rural), Jagjit Singh (Mohali), Kuldeep Singh Kaala Dhillon (Barnala), Arshdeep Michael Gagowal (Mansa), Rajan Garg (Bathinda Urban), Khushbaaz Singh Jatana (Bathinda Rural), Navdeep Babbu Brar (Faridkot), Shubhdeep Singh Bittu (Muktsar), Satinder Singh Cherrian (Ropar) and Jaspal Das (Malerkotla).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:51:10 am
Next Story

Kabir Bedi on suffering ‘financial disasters;’ his son’s suicide: ‘Could not save him, suffered immense guilt…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement