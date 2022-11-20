Four MLAs, 11 former legislators among 28 district Congress chiefs named in Punjab

Four sitting legislators and eleven former MLAs are among the 28 leaders who were appointed as presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCC) in Punjab Saturday.

The MLAs are Barindermeet Singh Pahra, who has been appointed as the DCC chief in Gurdaspur, Naresh Puri in Pathankot, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal in Kapurthala and Hardev Laddi in Jalandhar Rural according to the names approved by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The ex-MLAs on the list are Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Amritsar Rural), Arun Dogra (Hoshiarpur), Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana Urban), Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Khanna), Harminder Gill (Tarn Taran), Kaka Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh (Moga), Davinder Singh Ghubaya (Fazilka), Kulbir Singh Zira (Ferozepur), Rajinder Berry (Jalandhar Urban), Gurpreet Singh GP (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Dalvir Singh Goldy (Sangrur).

Other party leaders who have been made DDC presidents are Ajay Mangupur (Nawanshahr), Naresh Duggal (Patiala Urban), Mahant Harwinder Khanaura (Patiala Rural), Major Singh Mullanpur (Ludhiana Rural), Jagjit Singh (Mohali), Kuldeep Singh Kaala Dhillon (Barnala), Arshdeep Michael Gagowal (Mansa), Rajan Garg (Bathinda Urban), Khushbaaz Singh Jatana (Bathinda Rural), Navdeep Babbu Brar (Faridkot), Shubhdeep Singh Bittu (Muktsar), Satinder Singh Cherrian (Ropar) and Jaspal Das (Malerkotla).