Pending cases against MLA Simarjit Singh Bains: New SIT formed, will try to wrap up probe in 4 weeks, Punjab tells HC

During resumed hearing of a matter related to pendency of cases against MPs and MLAs (sitting and erstwhile), Punjab government Wednesday informed the High Court that it has formed a new SIT for better probe into cases against Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains. The matter will now come up for hearing on October 13.

On Wednesday, SPS Tinna, Additional Advocate General, Punjab, submitted an affidavit of Gursharan Singh Sandhu, IGP, Crime-3, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, before the division bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh, contending that state has decided to have a more competent investigating agency. As a result, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP (Investigation) has been constituted, who has further assured that she will complete the investigation within four weeks.

Meanwhile, Advocate CM Munjal, counsel for woman (rape victim) in case against MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, alleged that the accused is intimidating the witnesses by getting cases registered against them outside the state of Punjab on one allegation or the other.

Over it, on instructions from Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Punjab Counsel Tinna submitted that this matter shall also be looked into.

OTHER CASES

Also present during the proceeding about other related cases against MPs and MLAs, Pankaj Jain, Senior Standing Counsel for Chandigarh, on instructions from Omvir Bishnoi, DIG, Chandigarh, submitted that investigation has been completed in most of the cases.

Senior Advocate Sumeet Goel, Senior Counsel for CBI submitted that a report from the CBI Court, Chandigarh in context of case dated May 4, 2021. “As per the report, trial court has assured that it shall expedite the trial…prosecution shall also not delay the trial in any manner…applications for vacation of stay have been moved in other cases of CBI pending within the jurisdiction of this court and an effort is being made to expedite the trial,” submitted Goel.

State of Haryana also filed status report by way of affidavit of Sanjay Kumar, IGP, Administration and Law and Order, Panchkula, mentioning that “17 cases against sitting/former MPs, MLAs in total are under investigation in the state of Haryana as on date”.

The Haryana State Counsel, Ankur Mittal, Additional Advocate General, Haryana, assured the court that further steps shall be taken as per the directions given in judgment of the apex court and in those cases where stay is operating, applications for vacation of stay are being filed.