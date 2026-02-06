MLA LAD stalled since Oct 2025, says Himachal BJP, demands immediate release

The BJP leaders also alleged that the state government has not released the MLA LADs since October 2025, due to which they are facing great difficulty in fulfilling the development promises made to the public in their respective constituencies. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh BJP Legislative Party, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla against the state government while demanding immediate release of MLA Local Area Development Funds (LADs) and discretionary funds.

The delegation, in its memorandum to the Governor, said that in 2025, the hill state suffered heavy losses due to natural disasters and therefore, the MLA LADs was crucial for the legislators to carry out restoration and developmental works. However, despite budgetary provision, the government released only half the funds and withheld the remaining amount.