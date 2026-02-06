MLA LAD stalled since Oct 2025, says Himachal BJP, demands immediate release

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Himachal Pradesh BJP Legislative Party, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla against the state government while demanding immediate release of MLA Local Area Development Funds (LADs) and discretionary funds.
The BJP leaders also alleged that the state government has not released the MLA LADs since October 2025, due to which they are facing great difficulty in fulfilling the development promises made to the public in their respective constituencies.
The delegation, in its memorandum to the Governor, said that in 2025, the hill state suffered heavy losses due to natural disasters and therefore, the MLA LADs was crucial for the legislators to carry out restoration and developmental works. However, despite budgetary provision, the government released only half the funds and withheld the remaining amount.
The memorandum further said that the MLAs’ discretionary funds were also not being released on time, creating hurdles in providing immediate assistance to the poor, the sick, and disaster-affected people. This, it said, is also affecting the credibility of public representatives.
“Himachal Pradesh has a long-standing tradition of seeking development priorities from MLAs, who then register their schemes with the PWD and Jal Shakti Department. However, over the past three years, DPRs for priorities submitted by opposition MLAs are neither being prepared nor sent to NABARD for approval. Even where DPRs have been prepared, they are being withheld instead of being forwarded,” said Thakur.
He said this situation was contrary to the democratic system and the spirit of equitable development.
The former chief minister alleged that development work in opposition areas is being systematically stalled. “Only two instalments of MLA funds of Rs 55 lakh each, have been released, while the remaining amount is withheld. In many cases, payments have been stopped at the treasury level even after approval letters have been issued,” he added.
He said that the BJP Legislature Party has requested the Governor to direct the government to immediately release the MLA LADs, discretionary fund, and to prepare a DPR of the development priorities of the opposition MLAs and send it to NABARD, so that balanced development can be ensured in all areas.
MLAs present on the occasion included Vipin Parmar, Satpal Satti, Vikram Thakur, Randhir Sharma, D.S. Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal, Pawan Kajal, Sukhram Chaudhary, Dilip Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dr Janak Raj, Deep Raj Kapoor, Lokender Kumar, Prakash Rana, Reena Kashyap, Trilok Jamwal, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Surender Shourie, Puran Chand, Jeet Ram Katwal, Hans Raj, and Balbir Verma among others.
