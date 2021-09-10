MLA behind Sidhu’s first rally as Cong chief holds one for CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday digitally laid the foundation stone of permanent camp of C-PYTE (Centre for Training & Employment of Punjab Youth) at Asal Uttar in district Tarn Taran. On the occasion, he virtually addressed a rally that was organised on the ground by Khemkaran Congress MLA Sukhpal Bhullar.

Bhullar was first one to organise a rally for Navjot Singh Sidhu after he became Punjab Congress chief in July. Sidhu, however, was missing from Thursday’s event. Bhullar used the event to declare that he would contest from the upcoming Assembly polls from Khemkaran.

“This center is to commemorate the bravery of Company Quarter Master Havaldar Abdul Hamid PVC and to provide training to the youth of Punjab for selection in military and para-military forces,” said CM.

He said, “Sukhpal Bhullar wanted C-PYTE in Khemkaran. I am happy that I have fulfilled his wish.”

Praising Capt Amarinder Singh, Sukhpal Bhullar’s father, ex-minister Gurchet Bhullar, said from stage, “From 24×7 electricity supply to the hassle-free lifting of wheat and paddy from grain markets, the CM has left no stone unturned to make the lives of Punjabis better.”

On July 22, Gurchet Singh Bhullar, while hosting Navjot Singh Sidhu, had said during a rally from stage, “There was disappointment in the party as tallest leader was not meeting his own party MLAs. But now we have got Navjot Singh Sidhu…. Let me tell you Navjot Singh Sidhu ji, you will become chief minister.”

Capt Amarinder Singh had also sent Health Minister Balbir Sidhu to attend the rally physically at Asal Uttar.

Bhullar took this opportunity to declare himself candidate from Khemkaran.

“According to rumours former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon can replace Virsa Singh Valtoha as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Khemkaran. Our fight is against SAD whether the candidate is Virsa Singh or someone else. But it is sure that I will contest the election from Congress, and you will take the battle to the villages,” said Bhullar from stage.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa had announced that he would contest Assembly elections from Gurdaspur. He, however, was not specific about the constituency as Bhullar was on Thursday.

Last month, Sukhpal Bhullar had targeted the former Tarn Taran SSP for alleged strict procedure for issuing arms licences. This time Bhullar took on the power department.

“In our area, the power department has committed more atrocities than police and excise departments. They are conducting raids to catch kundis (power theft). I want to say to the departmental officials from the stage that they should not to go any village. Whatever the villagers are doing, let them do. I will take several MLAs of Congress to the CM and urge him to quash all the FIRs registered by the PSPCL department for power theft in our area. Even all penalties will also be waved off,” said Bhullar.

Bhullar also thanked the CM for ‘bestowing a gift to the border areas in the form of C-PYTE centre.’

Skill Development and Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “C-PYTE centre would come up in 8.5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 5 crore.”

CM recalls 1965 war

Chief Minister recalled that September 9, 2021, marks the 56th anniversary of Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought during Indo-Pak war of 1965 which resulted in victory due to fierce battle put up by Indian Army, their outstanding valour and better strategy. The battle also witnessed the personal bravery of Company Quarter Master Havaldar Abdul Hamid, 4th Grenadiers, who was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra for knocking out several enemy tanks with a recoilless gun, said the Chief Minister.

During his online address, CM also said that a new Armed Forces Preparatory Institute Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand Soni Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (SBACS-AFPI) is being established at Bajwara, Hoshiarpur at a cost of Rs 26.96 crore for preparing youth of Punjab to compete and qualify in CDSE/AFCAT.

Amarinder claimed that the employment generation, skill development and training department over the past four years has been catering to an average of 1,200 candidates every day for facilitating them in job opportunities.

“Till date, 11,658 unemployed reformed addicts have been identified and 2,203 have begun skill training under Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM),” said CM.

He said, “Notably, 10 poorest of poor unemployed candidates of each village have been identified and provided employment facilitation. As a result, 1,11,529 candidates have become self-reliant and 13,720 have been sponsored for skill training.”