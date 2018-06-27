MLA assures action against cop who ‘pushed’ woman into drugs

The former minister assured the woman that proper investigation will be conducted in the matter and if found guilty. (Representational) The former minister assured the woman that proper investigation will be conducted in the matter and if found guilty. (Representational)

Senior Congress leader and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh today assured action against a senior Punjab Police official who allegedly pushed a woman into drug addiction.

In a statement here, Rana said an inmate of the woman rehabilitation centre in Kapurthala complained to him that a Deputy Superintendent of the state’s police force was responsible for her addiction. Rana had visited the centre along with the state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra on Tuesday.

The former minister assured the woman that proper investigation will be conducted in the matter and if found guilty, the cop will be given exemplary punishment.

Rana stressed that the Amarinder Singh government has effectively controlled the scourge of drugs during the last one and a half years in power. “I am not saying that drugs have been completely wiped out, but there is massive improvement as their supply is no longer easy like it was during the previous Akali-BJP regime,” he said.

The MLA further said that the number of admissions in the centres had increased as the addicts preferred the treatment on offer by the state government. This is also the direct result of the effectiveness of the government in ending drug menace in Punjab.

