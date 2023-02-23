scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
MLA Ashok Parashar inaugurates Rs 9.39 crore project to cover nullah

He said that the project would solve the sewer water problem for the residents of Dharampura, Dhokka Mohalla and surrounding areas falling in Ludhiana central constituency.

Parashar said he had promised the residents that the drain will be covered and now the work has been initiated. (Source : Facebook/ MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi )
Ludhiana: Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Thursday launched Rs 9.39 crore-project to cover the nullah between Gaushala road to Dhokka Mohalla and cremation ground.

He said that the project would solve the sewer water problem for the residents of Dharampura, Dhokka Mohalla and surrounding areas falling in Ludhiana central constituency. He said that dumping of garbage near the drain and rainy season was adding to the woes. Parashar said he had promised the residents that the drain will be covered and now the work has been initiated.

“It would take a year to complete the project under which a concrete road will be constructed over the nullah by installing sewer lines. The Punjab government is committed to making Ludhiana the best city and will take all required steps to do so,” he said.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:28 IST
