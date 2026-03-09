Mixed reactions in Mohali to Punjab Budget; some call it relief for women, others term it ‘deceptive’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The annual Punjab Budget has drawn mixed reactions from various sections of society in Mohali, with some welcoming it as a significant step for women’s welfare while others criticising it as a delayed promise ahead of elections.
Reacting to the budget, Navreet Malik, a homemaker and wife of Ward No. 30 councillor Vineet Malik, termed the announcement of financial assistance to women misleading. She said the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women was first made in 2022, but it is now being implemented close to the elections. “If calculated for the last four years, every woman should have received around Rs 48,000 by now. Instead, many women have been excluded from the scheme, creating confusion and disappointment among them,” she said.
Echoing similar concerns, Kuljit Singh Bedi, Deputy Mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation, said the budget does not meet the expectations of people. According to him, the budget lacks a concrete roadmap to address key urban issues in rapidly growing cities like Mohali. “There is no clear plan for tackling basic challenges such as urban development, traffic management, parking and waste management, which are becoming serious concerns with the city’s increasing population,” he said.
However, councillor Ramanpreet Kaur Kumbhra welcomed the budget and described the financial assistance scheme as an important step towards women’s empowerment. She said the decision to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women and Rs 1,500 per month to Dalit women would bring financial relief to many households. “This is a major initiative in favour of women, and for the first time, such a large step has been taken for their welfare in Punjab,” she added.
Meanwhile, Mohali-based industrialist and former first president of the Mohali Municipal Council, Harinder Pal Singh Billa, said the government should introduce measures to strengthen the industrial sector in the city. He suggested that industries should be granted exemption from property tax and provided interest-free loans, as was done earlier. “Special funds and schemes are required to revive and strengthen Mohali’s industrial sector,” he said.
Overall, the Punjab Budget has triggered diverse opinions in Mohali, reflecting a broader debate among residents and stakeholders over its impact and effectiveness.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram