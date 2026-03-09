Mixed reactions in Mohali to Punjab Budget; some call it relief for women, others term it ‘deceptive’

The annual Punjab Budget has drawn mixed reactions from various sections of society in Mohali, with some welcoming it as a significant step for women’s welfare while others criticising it as a delayed promise ahead of elections.

Reacting to the budget, Navreet Malik, a homemaker and wife of Ward No. 30 councillor Vineet Malik, termed the announcement of financial assistance to women misleading. She said the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women was first made in 2022, but it is now being implemented close to the elections. “If calculated for the last four years, every woman should have received around Rs 48,000 by now. Instead, many women have been excluded from the scheme, creating confusion and disappointment among them,” she said.