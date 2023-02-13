Mitra sacks 3 ‘on bribery charge’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Sunday dismissed two outsourced employees of the public health wing after an audio of the employees went viral, where they were found discussing taking bribe. The two employees, Sukhwinder Singh and Didar Singh, were allegedly discussing among themselves about a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and a junior engineer (JE) demanding a total of Rs 1.5 lakh per month from them (as their cut). It was also said that the role of the two engineers is also under the scanner.

The commissioner has also written a letter to SSP (Vigilance) to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The two employees were multi-task workers. They presently worked as water metre readers.

Commissioner Mitra also dismissed one contractual employee, Vikram Padam, after some people approached the office of commissioner with a complaint stating that Padam had taken money from them promising them a job in the Municipal Corporation. In a written complaint, 24 people alleged that Padam promised them jobs. They alleged that their medical examination was also conducted, but no certificates were issued. They said they were issues fake identity cards.