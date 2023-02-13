scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Mitra sacks 3 ‘on bribery charge’

The commissioner has also written a letter to SSP (Vigilance) to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The two employees were multi-task workers. They presently worked as water metre readers. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Sunday dismissed two outsourced employees of the public health wing after an audio of the employees went viral, where they were found discussing taking bribe. The two employees, Sukhwinder Singh and Didar Singh, were allegedly discussing among themselves about a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and a junior engineer (JE) demanding a total of Rs 1.5 lakh per month from them (as their cut). It was also said that the role of the two engineers is also under the scanner.

The commissioner has also written a letter to SSP (Vigilance) to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The two employees were multi-task workers. They presently worked as water metre readers.

More from Chandigarh

Commissioner Mitra also dismissed one contractual employee, Vikram Padam, after some people approached the office of commissioner with a complaint stating that Padam had taken money from them promising them a job in the Municipal Corporation. In a written complaint, 24 people alleged that Padam promised them jobs. They alleged that their medical examination was also conducted, but no certificates were issued. They said they were issues fake identity cards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:12 IST
Next Story

Strike by water tanker body: Supply to major hotels, two posh clubs hit

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close