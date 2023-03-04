Mitra orders fire safety audit, 2.5L buildings to be covered

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra has ordered a fire safety audit of all the buildings in Chandigarh. As many as 2.5 lakh buildings will be subject to fire safety check by a team of fire department.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Mitra said, “There are about 2.5 lakh buildings which will be audited in terms of fire safety. The entire process is to be completed within six months. All the buildings will be checked as per the National Building Code.”

Many markets and buildings do not comply with the basic fire safety norms, be it hotels, private hospitals, showrooms, shops-cum-offices, office buildings, schools, other showrooms and business shops.

Kiosks like those at Shastri Market in Sector 22, Palika Bazar in Sector 19 do not have any proper fire safety as yet. These markets see hundreds of visitors and the lanes are so narrow that it would be difficult for a fire tender to reach there.

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta claims that “he will review the status of fire NOCs”.

“In fact, I will also hold a meeting with stakeholders, market welfare associations and the fire department. I will review the status of the fire no objection certificates given. I will see if a camp also needs to be held for the facilitation of people. Our aim is to help and facilitate people and not harass them,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

On Monday afternoon, that is February 27, a fire broke out in the basement of a Sector 26 showroom. No casualty was reported but material and goods in the basement were damaged.

Sources in the fire department said that fire safety norms were not complied with at the place where the fire broke out.

The situation was such that the fire could not be controlled even after 24 hours of the incident. It was around 1.15 pm that the police got to know about the incident that a fire has broken out in the basement of the showroom of Gold Wings Jeweller. However, the basement had been let out for a photo frame and modelling shoots. The entire area was got vacated by the firemen and people working in adjacent showrooms were moved out as well. The reason for fire has not yet been ascertained.

In November last year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had put up the agenda for hiking charges for issuing no objection certificates (NOC) for fire safety to commercial establishments by 20 per cent.

The fire safety NOC charges were introduced in 2018 by the Chandigarh civic body. According to the new rates proposed, the minimum charges for a Group A residential occupancy category will be Rs 6,000 or Rs 12 per square metre, whichever is more. Since paying guest accommodations/ buildings fall under Group A residential buildings, the same shall be applied to them as well. And the validity of the same will be three years.

Similarly, for Group B, which is educational buildings, the minimum charges proposed are Rs 6,000 or Rs 12 per square metre for covered area, whichever is more. The same will be for three years’ period.

For all the other categories, like Group C, which is institutional, Group D which is the Assembly, Group E which is business, Group F which is mercantile (shops, underground shopping centres and storage services), Group G which is industrial, Group H which is storage category and Group J which is hazardous — all will have a proposed minimum charge of Rs 6,000 or Rs 12 per square metre rate for the covered area.

The existing charges are Rs 5,000 or Rs 10 per square metre. As per the existing charges, for mercantile (Group F), it was Rs 5,000 or Rs 10 per square metre and for small booths, it was Rs 2,500 or Rs 5 per square metre.

Even in the industrial category, the existing minimum charges were Rs 5,000 or Rs 7.50 per square metre, whichever is more. The fee will be charged from multiplex buildings, cinema halls, malls, gas agencies, hotels, marriage places, schools, petrol pumps, colleges, universities, hospitals and open exhibitions.

According to the civic body, there are around 20,000 commercial establishments in the city.

Places of worship exempted

However, residential buildings, under Group A where one or two family private dwellings or apartment houses exist, and places of worship are exempted from the fire safety certificate charges.

5% enhancement every year

The agenda that was put up last year had also specified that there would be an enhancement of fire safety charges at 5 per cent of existing charges every year with effect from April 1, 2023, which means from next month.

Before 2018, the NOC was free of cost. It was only in the wake of the financial crisis that the civic body was facing that they decided to charge a fee to issue NOC for fire safety to the establishments. The MC has also made it mandatory for all establishments to take the fire safety NOC, failing which action will be taken as per the Delhi Fire Prevention and Safety Act, 1986. The owners have to renew the NOC after every three years after paying the said amount.