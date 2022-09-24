scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Mitra cancels maintenance MoUs of 11 parks

Mitra also ordered the superintending engineer of the horticulture wing to submit the maintenance report of all neighborhood parks for which MoUs have been signed for maintenance by RWAs along with pictorial evidences and records.

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra

Citing “poor maintenance” of neighbourhood parks” of Sector 22, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra Friday ordered to cancel the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for maintenance of 11 parks including six in Sector 22, maintained by AMRUT Resident Welfare Association and five in Sector 37, maintained by RWA, Sector 37 D.

“Following directions of the commissioner, the executive engineers of horticulture wing inspected the parks, which were found unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the MoU,” a statement issued by municipal corporation said.

The horticulture wing has started inspection of all neighborhood parks to check their maintenance by RWAs. The non-performing RWAs will face immediate cancellation.

Earlier, the commissioner ordered to cancellation of MoUs of five firms for poor performance and lack of proper upkeep.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:11:01 am
