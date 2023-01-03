Misuse of Punjabi alphabet: After plaint, ‘Thattha-theka’ board removed from outside liquor vends

A complaint has been filed against a liquor contractor firm to the excise department for allegedly misusing Punjabi language and putting up signboard ‘thattha — theka’ outside the liquor vends in Ludhiana. While ‘thattha’ means ‘Th’ alphabet in Gurmukhi script of Punjabi, ‘theka’ means liquor vend.

The complainant, Mahinder Singh Sekhon, the Punjabi language activist and administrator of Punjabi Bhasha Pasaar Bhaichara, said that AB Wines has several liquor shops in Punjab, including the city of Ludhiana. “It was observed that this organization, for the sake of publicity, has put up boards outside their shops (with the Punjabi alphabet thattha) writing, “Th -Theka” on them,” said Sekhon.

Also Read | Punjab launches app to track every bottle of liquor through QR code

Sekhon said that “taking strong exception to misuse of the Gurmukhi alphabet and thus misguiding the Punjabi learning children and the society, as such”, he along with Harbakhsh Singh Grewal, “brought this anomaly to the notice of the Commissioner of Excise, Punjab (along with a photo of the same), with a request to order AB Wines to take off the objectionable writing from the boards put up at their shops.”

“Such misuse of Gurmukhi alphabet has a highly objectionable tendency to mislead the Punjabi learning kids. The complaints were also sent to the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Patiala division; the Assistant Commissioners, Ludhiana; Director Language Department Punjab and the District Language Officer, Ludhiana, to take necessary action against the erring unit,” said Sekhon.

“This objectionable writing has since been removed by AB Wines, a few days ago. This will serve as a lesson to the defaulters, against disrespecting their language. While we are highly grateful to the Commissioner of Excise, Punjab, and his team for their immediate action, the language department and its staff, as usual, were negligent in their duty to safeguard the interests of the state language Punjabi. We strongly condemn and deeply regret their careless attitude towards the plight of Punjabi language, the very reason for their being in employment,” he said.