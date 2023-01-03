scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Misuse of Punjabi alphabet: After plaint, ‘Thattha-theka’ board removed from outside liquor vends

"Such misuse of Gurmukhi alphabet has a highly objectionable tendency to mislead the Punjabi learning kids," said the complainant.

Complainant Mahinder Singh Sekhon shows the signboard. (Express Photo)

A complaint has been filed against a liquor contractor firm to the excise department for allegedly misusing Punjabi language and putting up signboard ‘thattha — theka’ outside the liquor vends in Ludhiana. While ‘thattha’ means ‘Th’ alphabet in Gurmukhi script of Punjabi, ‘theka’ means liquor vend.

The complainant, Mahinder Singh Sekhon, the Punjabi language activist and administrator of Punjabi Bhasha Pasaar Bhaichara, said that AB Wines has several liquor shops in Punjab, including the city of Ludhiana. “It was observed that this organization, for the sake of publicity, has put up boards outside their shops (with the Punjabi alphabet thattha) writing, “Th -Theka” on them,” said Sekhon.

Also Read |Punjab launches app to track every bottle of liquor through QR code

Sekhon said that “taking strong exception to misuse of the Gurmukhi alphabet and thus misguiding the Punjabi learning children and the society, as such”, he along with Harbakhsh Singh Grewal, “brought this anomaly to the notice of the Commissioner of Excise, Punjab (along with a photo of the same), with a request to order AB Wines to take off the objectionable writing from the boards put up at their shops.”

“Such misuse of Gurmukhi alphabet has a highly objectionable tendency to mislead the Punjabi learning kids. The complaints were also sent to the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Patiala division; the Assistant Commissioners, Ludhiana; Director Language Department Punjab and the District Language Officer, Ludhiana, to take necessary action against the erring unit,” said Sekhon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
More from Chandigarh

“This objectionable writing has since been removed by AB Wines, a few days ago. This will serve as a lesson to the defaulters, against disrespecting their language. While we are highly grateful to the Commissioner of Excise, Punjab, and his team for their immediate action, the language department and its staff, as usual, were negligent in their duty to safeguard the interests of the state language Punjabi. We strongly condemn and deeply regret their careless attitude towards the plight of Punjabi language, the very reason for their being in employment,” he said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 08:08 IST
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes after 9-day break, to enter Uttar Pradesh today

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close